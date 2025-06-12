Royal

Dutch Royals shares shocking update after Princess Amalia’s hospital stay

Princess Amalia had fallen from her horse, resulting in the arm fracture

The Dutch Royal Family has issued a health update following reports that Catharina-Amalia, the Princess of Orange and future Queen, was rushed to the hospital earlier today.

As per GB News, Princess Amalia of the Netherlands is still in hospital following successful surgery for a broken arm sustained in a horse riding accident.

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old heir to the Dutch throne underwent an operation at UMC Utrecht for a fracture to her upper arm.

According to the Dutch Royal Palace, it was confirmed on Wednesday that the Princess of Orange would stay in hospital for continued monitoring.

"The surgery went well," the Palace said in a statement, adding, "She will remain in the UMC Utrecht for monitoring until tomorrow."

Due to her incident the Dutch Royal Family's schedule has been disrupted as many engagements were affected by the princess's hospitalisation.

As Princess Amalia recovers, the royal family's summer photo session has been postponed from Thursday to 30 June.

Princess Amalia horse surgery:

Earlier this week, the Palace revealed that Princess Amalia had fallen from her horse, resulting in the arm fracture that required surgical intervention.

Notably, horse riding has been a longtime passion for the princess, who is frequently pictured with her horse, Mojito.

Similar incident was happened with Princess Anne, horse-related injury in June 2024, when she was hospitalized with a concussion at 74.

