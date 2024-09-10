Typhoon Yagi aftermath: Vietnam death toll reaches 82

The death toll in Vietnam due to land sliding and flooding caused by powerful typhoon Yagi has climbed to 82.
According to Reuters, as an aftermath of the typhoon Yagi, government officials issued flood warnings in the inundated parts of Northern Vietnam, including the capital Hanoi.
The disaster management agency said on Tuesday, September 10, that at least 82 people have been killed due to landslides and flash floods, whereas 64 others are missing in the north.
The report further added that 753 people have been injured during the series of catastrophes caused by the typhoon.
Phan Thi Tuyet, 50, who lives close to the river, told AFP, “I have lost everything, all gone. I had to come to higher ground to save our lives. We could not bring any of the furniture with us. Everything is under water now."
Moreover, the state media and the industrial hub of the country, Bac Giang and Thai Nguyen, which host multinational companies’ factories, including Samsung Electronics and Apple supplier Foxconn, are also facing intense flash flooding.
Furthermore, in another tragic event, a 30-year-old bridge over the Red Bridge collapsed in Phu Tho on Tuesday, leaving eight people missing.
After which the authorities have allowed limited traffic on other bridges across the river.