World

Typhoon Yagi aftermath: Vietnam death toll reaches 82

Camera captures the dramatic moment of a truck falling into a river after the bridge collapsed

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024


The death toll in Vietnam due to land sliding and flooding caused by powerful typhoon Yagi has climbed to 82.

According to Reuters, as an aftermath of the typhoon Yagi, government officials issued flood warnings in the inundated parts of Northern Vietnam, including the capital Hanoi.

The disaster management agency said on Tuesday, September 10, that at least 82 people have been killed due to landslides and flash floods, whereas 64 others are missing in the north.

The report further added that 753 people have been injured during the series of catastrophes caused by the typhoon.

Phan Thi Tuyet, 50, who lives close to the river, told AFP, “I have lost everything, all gone. I had to come to higher ground to save our lives. We could not bring any of the furniture with us. Everything is under water now."

Moreover, the state media and the industrial hub of the country, Bac Giang and Thai Nguyen, which host multinational companies’ factories, including Samsung Electronics and Apple supplier Foxconn, are also facing intense flash flooding.

Furthermore, in another tragic event, a 30-year-old bridge over the Red Bridge collapsed in Phu Tho on Tuesday, leaving eight people missing.

After which the authorities have allowed limited traffic on other bridges across the river.

Polio campaign begins in northern Gaza amid intense conflict

Polio campaign begins in northern Gaza amid intense conflict
Eminem set to ignite 2024 VMAs stage after 14 years

Eminem set to ignite 2024 VMAs stage after 14 years
Mukesh Ambani pays visit to Deepika and Ranveer's new born child

Mukesh Ambani pays visit to Deepika and Ranveer's new born child

Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations

Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations

World News

Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Rebecca Cheptegei: Ugandan Olympian’s alleged killer dies before trial
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
1 day off in 104 work days: Chinese man's death raises worker safety concerns
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Bodycam video reveals Tyreek Hill's heated exchange with officers led to arrest
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
UN set to vote against Israel's 'unlawful presence’ in Palestinian territory
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Germany to roll out temporary border controls in response to migration surge
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Biden Administration unveils plan to boost mental health coverage for Americans
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Deadly Israeli airstrikes in Syria claim at least 16 lives
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Typhoon Yagi causes northern Vietnam bridge to collapse into Red River with vehicles
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Kolkata doctor assault case takes SHOCKING turn with new detail
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Venezuela's González vows to 'continue to fight' after seeking asylum in Spain
Beyoncé dad claps back at CMA Awards for snubbing singer in nominations
Trump and Harris neck to neck in the polls ahead of first presidential debate