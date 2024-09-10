Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update

The Prince of Wales is seemingly in celebration mode as his beloved wife Kate Middleton shared delightful update about her cancer battle.
William made his first public appearance without Princess Kate, shortly after she announced about completing her chemotherapy in a heartfelt video message On Monday.
The 42-year-old arrived in Llanelli to visit the Swiss Valley Community Primary School on Tuesday to meet the participants of 2024 Urdd Eisteddfod - a youth festival of literature, music and performing arts.
William took to his Instagram account to cherish young pupils’ efforts sharing an adorable group photo with them.
“Thanks to the brilliant pupils of Swiss Valley Community Primary School, lovely to see you all,” wrote William in the caption.
While in another photo, William could be seen flashing a wide smile greeting the locals of Llanelli in Wales.
“Hello, Llanelli! Great to be back in Wales,” he wrote.
Prince William, 42, received a warm welcome from the crowd as he began his solo visit to Wales. His engagements include a walkabout to meet locals, a visit to the Wales Air Ambulance headquarters to mark Air Ambulance Week, and a stop at Llanelli Scarlets to recognize female rugby players' contributions to the "Missing Caps" campaign.
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is set to make her first public appearance since her cancer treatment at the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph, where she'll join other royals.
In a recent video message, Kate shared the joyful news of completing her nearly 9-month preventive chemotherapy journey and beating cancer.