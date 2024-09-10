Majority of nations back new AI military guidelines except China

Approximately 60 countries, including the United States, endorsed a new "blueprint for action" aimed at governing the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military on Tuesday, September 10.
As per multiple outlets, China was one of the countries that did not support this non-binding document.
Last year, around 60 nations, including China, supported a less formal "call to action" without legal commitments.
This year's blueprint is more focused on actionable steps, reflecting recent advancements like AI-powered drones used by Ukraine, which also supported the document.
The new guidelines include risk assessment protocols, requirements for human oversight, and measures to prevent AI from facilitating the spread of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) or being used in nuclear weapons.
Other initiatives, such as the US government's declaration on responsible AI in the military from the previous year, also tackle these issues.
The location and timing for the next summit are still under discussion, and South Korean officials plan to address military AI issues at the UN General Assembly in October.