Sebastian Stan transforms Into Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice' trailer: WATCH

'The Apprentice,' premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, will hit the theaters on October 11, 2024

  September 10, 2024


The first trailer for the highly anticipated biopic The Apprentice has been released, featuring Sebastian Stan as a young Donald Trump.

The film, directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman, delves into Trump's early days as a ambitious second son of a wealthy family in 1970s New York.

Stan, known for his roles in Marvel films and Hulu's Pam & Tommy, undergoes a dramatic transformation to portray Trump, who comes under the influence of ruthless attorney Roy Cohn, played by Succession star Jeremy Strong.

The film also stars Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the provocative origin story, which promises to reveal the making of the Donald Trump we know today.

However, the Trump campaign has already dismissed the film, stating that they will address the "blatantly false assertions" made in the movie.

To note, the title The Apprentice is a nod to the reality show of the same name, which Donald Trump starred in for 15 seasons on NBC from 2004 to 2017.

The Apprentice, premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, will hit the theaters on October 11.

