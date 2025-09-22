Home / Entertainment

'Taylor Cam' leaves Taylor Swift fans stunned at Giants vs Chiefs clash

Taylor Swift skipped fiancé Travis Kelce's Sunday match against the Giants amid security concerns

  By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swift has become a common name at NFL games since her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce began two years ago.

On Sunday, September 21, the match between the Chiefs and the New York Giants was not any different.

At MetLife Stadium, the Giants trolled the Blank Space crooner and Chiefs fans with the weekly recurring question of "Is Taylor attending the game?"

The New York-based team put a "Taylor Cam" on the big screen while playing her song Welcome to New York and panning past several fans.

They stopped the camera at Giants legendary linebacker, Lawrence Taylor, who was puffing a cigar.

Fans of the sport welcomed Lawrence with applause and cheers, as the moment went viral on the social media platforms.

Moreover, Travis's team finally put their first win in three games on the scoreboard with the clash against the Giants with a thrilling 9 - 22 victory.

So far, Taylor has only attended the Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, where she made a hush-hush appearance.

A source revealed to the Daily Mail that the Mastermind singer's quiet appearance at the last game and absence in this one would be due to security concerns amid increased tension due to Charlie Kirk's murder at a university event in Utah.

Before his murder last Wednesday, the conservative influencer mentioned the pop star while discussing her engagement with Travis.

"This is something that I hope will make Taylor Swift more conservative," he said, before adding that the Grammy-winning artist should "submit" to her future husband.

Besides that, Taylor has reportedly also been busy with the early stage of planning for her wedding with Travis, just a month after the NFL star popped the question.

