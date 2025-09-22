Home / Entertainment

Duchess Sophie goes barefoot to honor Buddhist tradition in Japan

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie concluded their trip to Japan on Monday

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Duchess Sophie goes barefoot to honor Buddhist tradition in Japan
Duchess Sophie goes barefoot to honor Buddhist tradition in Japan

Duchess Sophie showcased both grace and respect as she observed local traditions in Japan.

During the day three of her five-day Japan trip with husband Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh visited Danjo Garan.

The royal visited one of the two most significant religious sites in Koyasan, a sacred mountain complex in Wakayama Prefecture that serves as the headquarters of the Shingon sect of Buddhism.

For the visit, Sophie slipped into the 'Wales' dress by Max Mara, which featured long sleeves, cinched at the waist, and a collared neckline.

The mother-of-two elevated her chic ensemble with the 'Indiana Double-Breasted Blazer in Optic White' from Altuzarra.

Duchess Sophie goes barefoot to honor Buddhist tradition in Japan

When outside, Sophie switched into her ‘High Mary Jane Leather Espadrilles’ by Penelope Chilvers and accessorized with the deep green ‘Moneypenny’ bag by Sophie Habsburg, along with Giulia Barela’s ‘Poetica Hoop Small Earrings’.

To maintain the sanctity of Buddhist temples, the duchess went barefoot as she stepped inside the sacred site. Prince Edward also adhered to the tradition, removing his shoes and wearing clean white socks.

Later in the day, the duke and duchess met with children taking part in the British Council English Programme delivered in Koyasan

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie concluded their trip to Japan on Monday, September 22, 2025.

You Might Like:

James Van Der Beek to miss 'Dawson's Creek' reunion event amid health scare

James Van Der Beek to miss 'Dawson's Creek' reunion event amid health scare
The live event featuring the original cast of 'Dawson's Creek' is set to take place in New York

Dua Lipa shows off huge engagement ring to fans during lunch date with dad

Dua Lipa shows off huge engagement ring to fans during lunch date with dad
Dua Lipa confirmed getting engaged to Callum Turner during an interview to the British Vogue in June 2025

Jon Bon Jovi reveals true feelings on Millie Bobby Brown, Jake’s baby adoption

Jon Bon Jovi reveals true feelings on Millie Bobby Brown, Jake’s baby adoption
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they adopted a baby girl via an Instgaram post in August

KATSEYE's Sophia backs anti-corruption protests in Philippines

KATSEYE's Sophia backs anti-corruption protests in Philippines
KATSEYE is a multinational girl group that made its debut in June 2024

Justin Bieber melts hearts with scenic family snap featuring Hailey, son Jack

Justin Bieber melts hearts with scenic family snap featuring Hailey, son Jack
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024

'Taylor Cam' leaves Taylor Swift fans stunned at Giants vs Chiefs clash

'Taylor Cam' leaves Taylor Swift fans stunned at Giants vs Chiefs clash
Taylor Swift skipped fiancé Travis Kelce's Sunday match against the Giants amid security concerns

Angelina Jolie braves rain at San Sebastian Film Festival in velvet black gown

Angelina Jolie braves rain at San Sebastian Film Festival in velvet black gown
The Maria actress turned heads on the red carpet during the Couture photocall at San Sebastian Film Festival

Tom Holland ‘rushed’ to hospital after shocking fall on ‘Spider-Man’ set

Tom Holland ‘rushed’ to hospital after shocking fall on ‘Spider-Man’ set
Marvel halted filming for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after Tom Holland suffered head injury on set

Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on 'Teen Wolf' franchise revival

Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on 'Teen Wolf' franchise revival
The actor played Scott McCall in the MTV hit series 'Teen Wolf', which was inspired by the 80s comedy series with the same name

Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance

Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance
Tom Holland and Zendaya make rare joint public appearance to support a cause close to his heart

Adele to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show decade after rejecting it?

Adele to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show decade after rejecting it?
The ‘Skyfall’ hitmaker previously turned down playing at Super Bowl halftime show for surprising reason

Cardi B hits peak career moment with new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi B hits peak career moment with new album ‘Am I The Drama?’
Cardi B’s career reaches new heights with the release of her second studio album ‘Am I The Drama?’