Duchess Sophie goes barefoot to honor Buddhist tradition in Japan

Duchess Sophie showcased both grace and respect as she observed local traditions in Japan.
During the day three of her five-day Japan trip with husband Prince Edward, the Duchess of Edinburgh visited Danjo Garan.
The royal visited one of the two most significant religious sites in Koyasan, a sacred mountain complex in Wakayama Prefecture that serves as the headquarters of the Shingon sect of Buddhism.
For the visit, Sophie slipped into the 'Wales' dress by Max Mara, which featured long sleeves, cinched at the waist, and a collared neckline.
The mother-of-two elevated her chic ensemble with the 'Indiana Double-Breasted Blazer in Optic White' from Altuzarra.
When outside, Sophie switched into her ‘High Mary Jane Leather Espadrilles’ by Penelope Chilvers and accessorized with the deep green ‘Moneypenny’ bag by Sophie Habsburg, along with Giulia Barela’s ‘Poetica Hoop Small Earrings’.
To maintain the sanctity of Buddhist temples, the duchess went barefoot as she stepped inside the sacred site. Prince Edward also adhered to the tradition, removing his shoes and wearing clean white socks.
Later in the day, the duke and duchess met with children taking part in the British Council English Programme delivered in Koyasan
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie concluded their trip to Japan on Monday, September 22, 2025.