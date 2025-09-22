Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on 'Teen Wolf' franchise revival

Tyler Posey is not done with the Teen Wolf world, and is ready to bring it back!
Sharing an update about the revival of the franchise, The Last Summer actor revealed that following the 2023 Paramount+ continuation Teen Wolf: The Movie, he has decided to take matters into his own hands.
Talking to PEOPLE, Tyler said that the Paramount deal was for three pictures; however, "it sort of abandoned ship after the first movie. But everybody wants more."
He admitted that instead of waiting for someone else, he has written a sequel movie and is trying to get that picked for the second film.
The 33-year-old actor noted that he also has an idea for the third movie, or the production might just turn the whole thing into another series, "but there will be more, and I’m going to spearhead it. I want it really bad," he declared.
Although the 2023 movie was written by Jeff Davis, who created the 2011-’17 MTV series, Tyler shared that his sequel script is "ready to go" as he "wrote it a few years ago".
Tyler raved that the script is "really cool," and " the concept is amazing," which he hopes help the franchise enter a brand new era.
"I was the leader of the cast. Now I want to be the leader for the entire project," said Tyler. "I feel like I know what the fans want, and I want to deliver it for them. They've been amazing to us over the years, and I want to give it to them."
Notably, Teen Wolf ran for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017, where Tyler played the lead, Scott McCall, a normal teen whose life turned upside down after he was bitten by a werewolf.
In addition to the Alone actor, the mega-hit series' cast included Dylan O'Brien [The Maze Runner], Holland Roden [Follow Me], Arden Cho [KPop Demon Hunters], Colton Haynes [Arrow], Crystal Reed [Crush] and Dylan Sprayberry [Man of Steel].