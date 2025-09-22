Home / Entertainment

Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on 'Teen Wolf' franchise revival

The actor played Scott McCall in the MTV hit series 'Teen Wolf', which was inspired by the 80s comedy series with the same name

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on Teen Wolf franchise revival
Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on 'Teen Wolf' franchise revival

Tyler Posey is not done with the Teen Wolf world, and is ready to bring it back!

Sharing an update about the revival of the franchise, The Last Summer actor revealed that following the 2023 Paramount+ continuation Teen Wolf: The Movie, he has decided to take matters into his own hands.

Talking to PEOPLE, Tyler said that the Paramount deal was for three pictures; however, "it sort of abandoned ship after the first movie. But everybody wants more."

He admitted that instead of waiting for someone else, he has written a sequel movie and is trying to get that picked for the second film.

The 33-year-old actor noted that he also has an idea for the third movie, or the production might just turn the whole thing into another series, "but there will be more, and I’m going to spearhead it. I want it really bad," he declared.

Although the 2023 movie was written by Jeff Davis, who created the 2011-’17 MTV series, Tyler shared that his sequel script is "ready to go" as he "wrote it a few years ago". 

Tyler raved that the script is "really cool," and " the concept is amazing," which he hopes help the franchise enter a brand new era.

"I was the leader of the cast. Now I want to be the leader for the entire project," said Tyler. "I feel like I know what the fans want, and I want to deliver it for them. They've been amazing to us over the years, and I want to give it to them."

Notably, Teen Wolf ran for six seasons on MTV from 2011 to 2017, where Tyler played the lead, Scott McCall, a normal teen whose life turned upside down after he was bitten by a werewolf.

In addition to the Alone actor, the mega-hit series' cast included Dylan O'Brien [The Maze Runner], Holland Roden [Follow Me], Arden Cho [KPop Demon Hunters], Colton Haynes [Arrow], Crystal Reed [Crush] and Dylan Sprayberry [Man of Steel].

You Might Like:

Tom Holland ‘rushed’ to hospital after shocking fall on ‘Spider-Man’ set

Tom Holland ‘rushed’ to hospital after shocking fall on ‘Spider-Man’ set
Marvel halted filming for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after Tom Holland suffered head injury on set

Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance

Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance
Tom Holland and Zendaya make rare joint public appearance to support a cause close to his heart

Adele to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show decade after rejecting it?

Adele to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show decade after rejecting it?
The ‘Skyfall’ hitmaker previously turned down playing at Super Bowl halftime show for surprising reason

Cardi B hits peak career moment with new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi B hits peak career moment with new album ‘Am I The Drama?’
Cardi B’s career reaches new heights with the release of her second studio album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move

Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move
The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress reminisces about the old times amid estrangement from former bestie Taylor Swift

Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon

Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon
Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon

Paris Hilton marks Nicole Richie's birthday with touching 'Simple Life' tribute

Paris Hilton marks Nicole Richie's birthday with touching 'Simple Life' tribute
The 'House of Wax' shares ‘The Simple Life’ tribute for her sis Nicole Richie's birthday

Mariah Carey teams up with SZA for rare one-night extravaganza for new album

Mariah Carey teams up with SZA for rare one-night extravaganza for new album
The ‘Obsessed’ singer is set to play songs from her upcoming album ‘Here for It All’ in a spectacular extravaganza

Mark Ruffalo predicts Disney's grim future after ABC drops Jimmy Kimmel

Mark Ruffalo predicts Disney's grim future after ABC drops Jimmy Kimmel
The 'Now You See Me' actor defends Jimmy Kimmel after ABC suspended his show earlier this week

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first wedding anniversary with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first wedding anniversary with Jake Bongiovi
The 'Stranger Things' actress tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in Italy last year

Dwayne Johnson earns praise from Dana White for 'The Smashing Machine' role

Dwayne Johnson earns praise from Dana White for 'The Smashing Machine' role
The 'Moana' star is set to appear in new film, 'The Smashing Machine,' scheduled for release in October

Billie Lourd makes rare insights about Emma Roberts friendship

Billie Lourd makes rare insights about Emma Roberts friendship
Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd open up about their children bond