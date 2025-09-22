Jon Bon Jovi reveals true feelings on Millie Bobby Brown, Jake’s baby adoption

Jon Bon Jovi has finally spoken out on becoming a grandfather for the first time after son, Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown adopted a baby girl.
While speaking to Bunnie XO in a recent TikTok interview, the rock legend opened up about his life after the new family addition.
“It’s crazy, but great. Wonderful,” Jon gushed.
He went on to express, “They adopted a girl, we met the baby obviously and immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby.”
The Livin’ On a Prayer singer further admitted he’s already embracing his new role, even if it means being a little overenthusiastic.
"It’s beautiful. I want to see pictures, like, every other day. I’m that pain in the butt guy already and, yeah, it’s cool,” he added.
Jon also expressed his thoughts on his son Jack’s early age wedding to the Stranger Things star, which has now reached its first anniversary.
"We blessed it because we get it, you know? They’re sorta mature beyond their years. She comes from a family where her parents are still together and they married very young,” the musician said.
The couple announced they adopted a baby girl via an Instgaram post last month.
“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” the wrote on August 21.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi tied the knot in Italy on September 21, 2024, after holding a private ceremony in May 2024.