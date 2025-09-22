Home / Entertainment

KATSEYE's Sophia backs anti-corruption protests in Philippines

KATSEYE is a multinational girl group that made its debut in June 2024

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |

KATSEYE's Sophia backs anti-corruption protests in Philippines


Sophia Laforteza, a Filipina-American member of the multinational girl group KATSEYE, has lent her voice to support her fellow countrymen amid mass protests against corruption.

On Sunday, September 21, the girl group's leader turned to her Instagram Stories to share that despite not being able to attend the rallies in person, she is "aware" of the situation and stands with fellow Filipinos.

In her official statement, she penned, "My heart is with my people. We all deserve a future built on truth, integrity, and hope."

The 22-year-old added, "We dream of a Philippines free from corruption, where accountability and compassion guide us forward. The voice of the Filipino people is powerful and unshakable."

Sunday's protests saw thousands of Filipinos rallying across the country over a corruption scandal involving government officials and construction company owners linked to flood-control projects.

Moreover, Sophia rose to fame after she secured a spot in the multinational girl group KATSEYE, managed by K-pop giant HYPE, in the survival programme, The Debut: Dream Academy.

The six-member group recently made headlines after securing the Push Performance of the Year award at the 2025 MTV VMA for their track Touch.

KATSEYE will also be performing at the 2026 Coachella on the days Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline the star-studded music festival 

You Might Like:

Justin Bieber melts hearts with scenic family snap featuring Hailey, son Jack

Justin Bieber melts hearts with scenic family snap featuring Hailey, son Jack
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024

'Taylor Cam' leaves Taylor Swift fans stunned at Giants vs Chiefs clash

'Taylor Cam' leaves Taylor Swift fans stunned at Giants vs Chiefs clash
Taylor Swift skipped fiancé Travis Kelce's Sunday match against the Giants amid security concerns

Angelina Jolie braves rain at San Sebastian Film Festival in velvet black gown

Angelina Jolie braves rain at San Sebastian Film Festival in velvet black gown
The Maria actress turned heads on the red carpet during the Couture photocall at San Sebastian Film Festival

Tom Holland ‘rushed’ to hospital after shocking fall on ‘Spider-Man’ set

Tom Holland ‘rushed’ to hospital after shocking fall on ‘Spider-Man’ set
Marvel halted filming for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after Tom Holland suffered head injury on set

Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on 'Teen Wolf' franchise revival

Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on 'Teen Wolf' franchise revival
The actor played Scott McCall in the MTV hit series 'Teen Wolf', which was inspired by the 80s comedy series with the same name

Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance

Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance
Tom Holland and Zendaya make rare joint public appearance to support a cause close to his heart

Adele to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show decade after rejecting it?

Adele to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show decade after rejecting it?
The ‘Skyfall’ hitmaker previously turned down playing at Super Bowl halftime show for surprising reason

Cardi B hits peak career moment with new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi B hits peak career moment with new album ‘Am I The Drama?’
Cardi B’s career reaches new heights with the release of her second studio album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move

Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move
The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress reminisces about the old times amid estrangement from former bestie Taylor Swift

Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon

Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon
Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon

Paris Hilton marks Nicole Richie's birthday with touching 'Simple Life' tribute

Paris Hilton marks Nicole Richie's birthday with touching 'Simple Life' tribute
The 'House of Wax' shares ‘The Simple Life’ tribute for her sis Nicole Richie's birthday

Mariah Carey teams up with SZA for rare one-night extravaganza for new album

Mariah Carey teams up with SZA for rare one-night extravaganza for new album
The ‘Obsessed’ singer is set to play songs from her upcoming album ‘Here for It All’ in a spectacular extravaganza