KATSEYE's Sophia backs anti-corruption protests in Philippines

Sophia Laforteza, a Filipina-American member of the multinational girl group KATSEYE, has lent her voice to support her fellow countrymen amid mass protests against corruption.
On Sunday, September 21, the girl group's leader turned to her Instagram Stories to share that despite not being able to attend the rallies in person, she is "aware" of the situation and stands with fellow Filipinos.
In her official statement, she penned, "My heart is with my people. We all deserve a future built on truth, integrity, and hope."
The 22-year-old added, "We dream of a Philippines free from corruption, where accountability and compassion guide us forward. The voice of the Filipino people is powerful and unshakable."
Sunday's protests saw thousands of Filipinos rallying across the country over a corruption scandal involving government officials and construction company owners linked to flood-control projects.
Moreover, Sophia rose to fame after she secured a spot in the multinational girl group KATSEYE, managed by K-pop giant HYPE, in the survival programme, The Debut: Dream Academy.
The six-member group recently made headlines after securing the Push Performance of the Year award at the 2025 MTV VMA for their track Touch.
KATSEYE will also be performing at the 2026 Coachella on the days Sabrina Carpenter is set to headline the star-studded music festival