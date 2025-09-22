Dua Lipa shows off huge engagement ring to fans during lunch date with dad

Dua Lipa is proudly showing off her sparkling engagement ring to the world!
Over the weekend, the Levitating singer turned heads in New York City as she stepped out for lunch with her father, Dukagjin Lipa.
The 30-year-old singer looked elegant in a chic high-necked black midi dress boasting a structural corset bodice.
Dua elevated her look with a cheetah-print designer handbag and classic black shades.
She completed her outfit of the day with a pair of peep-toe Christian Louboutin heel, adding inches to her already tall frame.
Her dazzling diamond engagement ring from fiancé Callum Turner added an extra touch of glamour to her look.
The Dance The Night singer beamed with delight as she graciously stopped to take photos with several lucky passing fans.
Meanwhile, the singer’s father Dukagjin, who is also her manager, looked dapper in plain black jumper and striped trousers.
Callum proposed last Christmas, going down on one knee to present her with a unique diamond ring valued between £62,000 and £93,000.
Dua Lipa confirmed getting engaged to Callum Turner during an interview to the British Vogue in June 2025.
"Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she said at the time.
The high-profile couple first sparked dating rumors in January 2024.