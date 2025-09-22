Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa shows off huge engagement ring to fans during lunch date with dad

Dua Lipa confirmed getting engaged to Callum Turner during an interview to the British Vogue in June 2025

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Dua Lipa shows off huge engagement ring to fans during lunch date with dad
Dua Lipa shows off huge engagement ring to fans during lunch date with dad

Dua Lipa is proudly showing off her sparkling engagement ring to the world!

Over the weekend, the Levitating singer turned heads in New York City as she stepped out for lunch with her father, Dukagjin Lipa.

The 30-year-old singer looked elegant in a chic high-necked black midi dress boasting a structural corset bodice.

Dua elevated her look with a cheetah-print designer handbag and classic black shades.

She completed her outfit of the day with a pair of peep-toe Christian Louboutin heel, adding inches to her already tall frame.

Her dazzling diamond engagement ring from fiancé Callum Turner added an extra touch of glamour to her look.

The Dance The Night singer beamed with delight as she graciously stopped to take photos with several lucky passing fans.

Meanwhile, the singer’s father Dukagjin, who is also her manager, looked dapper in plain black jumper and striped trousers.

Callum proposed last Christmas, going down on one knee to present her with a unique diamond ring valued between £62,000 and £93,000.

Dua Lipa confirmed getting engaged to Callum Turner during an interview to the British Vogue in June 2025.

"Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting," she said at the time.

The high-profile couple first sparked dating rumors in January 2024.

You Might Like:

James Van Der Beek to miss 'Dawson's Creek' reunion event amid health scare

James Van Der Beek to miss 'Dawson's Creek' reunion event amid health scare
The live event featuring the original cast of 'Dawson's Creek' is set to take place in New York

Jon Bon Jovi reveals true feelings on Millie Bobby Brown, Jake’s baby adoption

Jon Bon Jovi reveals true feelings on Millie Bobby Brown, Jake’s baby adoption
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announced they adopted a baby girl via an Instgaram post in August

KATSEYE's Sophia backs anti-corruption protests in Philippines

KATSEYE's Sophia backs anti-corruption protests in Philippines
KATSEYE is a multinational girl group that made its debut in June 2024

Justin Bieber melts hearts with scenic family snap featuring Hailey, son Jack

Justin Bieber melts hearts with scenic family snap featuring Hailey, son Jack
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024

'Taylor Cam' leaves Taylor Swift fans stunned at Giants vs Chiefs clash

'Taylor Cam' leaves Taylor Swift fans stunned at Giants vs Chiefs clash
Taylor Swift skipped fiancé Travis Kelce's Sunday match against the Giants amid security concerns

Angelina Jolie braves rain at San Sebastian Film Festival in velvet black gown

Angelina Jolie braves rain at San Sebastian Film Festival in velvet black gown
The Maria actress turned heads on the red carpet during the Couture photocall at San Sebastian Film Festival

Tom Holland ‘rushed’ to hospital after shocking fall on ‘Spider-Man’ set

Tom Holland ‘rushed’ to hospital after shocking fall on ‘Spider-Man’ set
Marvel halted filming for 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' after Tom Holland suffered head injury on set

Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on 'Teen Wolf' franchise revival

Tyler Posey gives long-awaited update on 'Teen Wolf' franchise revival
The actor played Scott McCall in the MTV hit series 'Teen Wolf', which was inspired by the 80s comedy series with the same name

Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance

Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance
Tom Holland and Zendaya make rare joint public appearance to support a cause close to his heart

Adele to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show decade after rejecting it?

Adele to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show decade after rejecting it?
The ‘Skyfall’ hitmaker previously turned down playing at Super Bowl halftime show for surprising reason

Cardi B hits peak career moment with new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi B hits peak career moment with new album ‘Am I The Drama?’
Cardi B’s career reaches new heights with the release of her second studio album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move

Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move
The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress reminisces about the old times amid estrangement from former bestie Taylor Swift