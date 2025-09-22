Home / Entertainment

Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance

Tom Holland and Zendaya make rare joint public appearance to support a cause close to his heart

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance
Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance

Zendaya is giving major fiancée goals with her latest appearance!

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old American actress and singer joined her fiancé, Tom Holland, in a rare public appearance to support a cause close to the actor’s heart.

The Spider-Man star hosted a Posh Pub Quiz event with The Brothers Trust – a charity founded in 2017 by Nikki and Dominic Holland, parents of four boys; Tom, Sam, Harry, and Paddy.

“Tom Holland is the focal point of the charity and its fund-raising efforts, but he is ably supported by his younger brothers,” states the charity’s official website.

Held at Christie’s auction house in London, the Posh Pub Quiz saw the Uncharted actor as host and quizmaster, with prizes such as a golf game with the star himself.

In the photos and clips shared by Java Joy co-founder Laura Hope Whitaker on Instagram, Zendaya was seen getting along with the guests attending the event.

For the charitable event, the Challengers starlet slipped into an elegant black ensemble, which she paired with sheer black stockings and high-heeled stilettos.

Meanwhile, Tom looked handsome in a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie.

About Tom Holland and Zendaya:

Tom Holland and Zendaya began dating sometime around July 2017 after working together on 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The lovebirds got engaged sometime between late December 2024 and the New Year 2025, with the actress debuting her sparkling engagement ring publicly at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in January.

You Might Like:

Adele to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show decade after rejecting it?

Adele to perform at 2026 Super Bowl halftime show decade after rejecting it?
The ‘Skyfall’ hitmaker previously turned down playing at Super Bowl halftime show for surprising reason

Cardi B hits peak career moment with new album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Cardi B hits peak career moment with new album ‘Am I The Drama?’
Cardi B’s career reaches new heights with the release of her second studio album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move

Blake Lively recalls past times as ex-pal Taylor Swift gears up for big move
The ‘It Ends with Us’ actress reminisces about the old times amid estrangement from former bestie Taylor Swift

Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon

Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon
Harry Styles flaunts his athletic side with huge record at 2025 Berlin Marathon

Paris Hilton marks Nicole Richie's birthday with touching 'Simple Life' tribute

Paris Hilton marks Nicole Richie's birthday with touching 'Simple Life' tribute
The 'House of Wax' shares ‘The Simple Life’ tribute for her sis Nicole Richie's birthday

Mariah Carey teams up with SZA for rare one-night extravaganza for new album

Mariah Carey teams up with SZA for rare one-night extravaganza for new album
The ‘Obsessed’ singer is set to play songs from her upcoming album ‘Here for It All’ in a spectacular extravaganza

Mark Ruffalo predicts Disney's grim future after ABC drops Jimmy Kimmel

Mark Ruffalo predicts Disney's grim future after ABC drops Jimmy Kimmel
The 'Now You See Me' actor defends Jimmy Kimmel after ABC suspended his show earlier this week

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first wedding anniversary with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown celebrates first wedding anniversary with Jake Bongiovi
The 'Stranger Things' actress tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi in Italy last year

Dwayne Johnson earns praise from Dana White for 'The Smashing Machine' role

Dwayne Johnson earns praise from Dana White for 'The Smashing Machine' role
The 'Moana' star is set to appear in new film, 'The Smashing Machine,' scheduled for release in October

Billie Lourd makes rare insights about Emma Roberts friendship

Billie Lourd makes rare insights about Emma Roberts friendship
Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd open up about their children bond

Jake Bongiovi drops rare romantic post for Millie Bobby Brown on 1st anniversary

Jake Bongiovi drops rare romantic post for Millie Bobby Brown on 1st anniversary
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrate one year of marriage with heartfelt posts

‘Wicked: For Good’s final trailer release date revealed

‘Wicked: For Good’s final trailer release date revealed
Fans’ reactions over announcement of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo’s upcoming movie final trailer