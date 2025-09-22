Zendaya supports Tom Holland’s cherished cause in new joint appearance

Zendaya is giving major fiancée goals with her latest appearance!
Over the weekend, the 29-year-old American actress and singer joined her fiancé, Tom Holland, in a rare public appearance to support a cause close to the actor’s heart.
The Spider-Man star hosted a Posh Pub Quiz event with The Brothers Trust – a charity founded in 2017 by Nikki and Dominic Holland, parents of four boys; Tom, Sam, Harry, and Paddy.
“Tom Holland is the focal point of the charity and its fund-raising efforts, but he is ably supported by his younger brothers,” states the charity’s official website.
Held at Christie’s auction house in London, the Posh Pub Quiz saw the Uncharted actor as host and quizmaster, with prizes such as a golf game with the star himself.
In the photos and clips shared by Java Joy co-founder Laura Hope Whitaker on Instagram, Zendaya was seen getting along with the guests attending the event.
For the charitable event, the Challengers starlet slipped into an elegant black ensemble, which she paired with sheer black stockings and high-heeled stilettos.
Meanwhile, Tom looked handsome in a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt and a black bow tie.
About Tom Holland and Zendaya:
Tom Holland and Zendaya began dating sometime around July 2017 after working together on 2016’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.
The lovebirds got engaged sometime between late December 2024 and the New Year 2025, with the actress debuting her sparkling engagement ring publicly at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards in January.