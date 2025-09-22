Home / Entertainment

Angelina Jolie braves rain at San Sebastian Film Festival in velvet black gown

The Maria actress turned heads on the red carpet during the Couture photocall at San Sebastian Film Festival

  • By Ume Umema
  • |


Angelina Jolie is braving the rain at San Sebastian Film Festival!

The Maria actress turned heads on the red carpet during the Couture photocall at the prestigious festival held in Spain on Sunday, September 21.

During the appearance, the 50-year-old actress made sure all eyes are on her as she wore an elegant black velvet gown.

Angelina elevated her ethereal look with a pair of dazzling drop earrings and a pair of towering heels, adding inches to her already tall frame.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress flashed her gorgeous smile as she waved to the crowds of people lining the red carpet.

Braving the rain while sheltering under an umbrella, Angelina met a number of fans and posed for selfies.

Her festival appearance comes amid filming of her drama Anxious People, which also stars Aimee Lou Wood.

Angelina is also set to reunite with director Doug Liman, nearly two decades after they worked together on Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

She will play a rogue master spy named Bright in The Initiative, a spy thriller penned by F. Scott Frazier and described as “Training Day set in the world of spycraft.”

On the personal front, Angelina Jolie is reportedly looking to sell her historic Los Angeles home and move abroad.

