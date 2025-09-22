Tom Holland ‘rushed’ to hospital after shocking fall on ‘Spider-Man’ set

Tom Holland has reportedly been rushed to hospital following a stunt accident on the set of his upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, forcing filming to be halted.
Over the weekend, the 29-year-old star cracked his head after suffering a fall on set at Leavesden Studios in Watford, as per Daily Mail.
The Odyssey actor was immediately taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for a concussion.
“We were called at 10.30am on Friday to attend to a patient who had sustained an injury at Leavesden Studios in Watford,” an East of England Ambulance Service spokesman told The Sun.
They further added, “An ambulance was sent to the scene, and the patient was transported to hospital for further care.”
Following Tom’s injury, the filming for the £150million Marvel movie was suspended and is now believed to be on hold for several weeks while he recovers.
The Marvel actor's condition has since improved as he hosted the Posh Pub Quiz event with The Brothers Trust at Christie’s auction house in London on Sunday.
Tom Holland was supported by his actress fiancée Zendaya at the event as well as his dad Dominic, who confirmed that his son would be away from filming “for a while.”
According to reports, The Devil All the Time actor left the event early after feeling unwell.