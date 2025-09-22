Home / Entertainment

Justin Bieber melts hearts with scenic family snap featuring Hailey, son Jack

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Justin Bieber has left his fans gushing with a new scenic family photo featuring him and wife Hailey Bieber with their son Jack.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday, September 22, the Baby singer dropped a heartwarming glimpse into his life with the Rhode founder and their 1-year-old son.

The first photo in his post featured a sweet photo of him with his littler munchkin as he cradled him close while keeping the child’s face hidden.

Meanwhile, the second image sent fans into a meltdown as it showed Justin and Hailey walking hand-in-hand with their toddler across a lush green field against a dramatic mountain backdrop.

The family of three were dressed casually with Justin sporting a relaxed black T-shirt with the words “Pray For Me,” and Hailey wearing a chic white tank top and wide-leg jeans.

However, it was Little Jack dressed in pink shorts who stole all the spotlight as he walked confidently between his parents, holding their hands.

The serene family photo quickly won over fans, with many rushing to comment section to shower love over the Bieber family.

“Jack looks so much like Justin from just the back! Who else sees it ?” one wrote.

another added, “Aww you can just tell Jack is a perfect little combo or Hailey and justin !! my belieber heart”

“HE GOT THE FAMILY HE ALWAYS DREAMT OF….IM CRYING,” a third added.

