Taylor Swift hits $15 million in 'Showgirl' presale tickets for theatrical release

The 'Blank Space' singer is set to release her 12th album, 'The Life of A Showgirl', in October

  • By Hania Jamil
Taylor Swift has marked a major milestone in her brand-new venture.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the Grammy-winning artist has sold $15 million in presale tickets to the upcoming theatrical release party for her The Life Of A Showgirl album, just three days after the official announcement.

On Friday, the Lover crooner shared that her passionate fanbase will get the chance to experience her highly anticipated 12th album in theatres on October 3, the same date the album is set to be released.

The event will play across 540 AMC theatres for one weekend, from October 3 through October 5.

According to a Deadline report, Taylor's theatrical release party is expected to rake in around $30-$50 million.

The Bad Blood songstress directly reached out to the AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron in late August in regard to the theatrical release.

Ticket prices sit at $12, which was decided by the award-winning singer herself.

Furthermore, the special theatrical release is slated to be 89 minutes long and will include the music video premiere of the track The Fate Of Ophelia.

The event is set to additionally show "cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl."

