Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought

In a surprising turn of events, Wrecks of Nazi ships, loaded with explosives and sunk in the River Danube during World War Two, have emerged near Serbia's Prahovo.
As per several reports, this happened due to a drought that lowered the river's water levels to only 1.5 meters deep in July and August.
Four additional vessels from before 1950 have also been uncovered in Hungary’s Danube-Drava National Park near Mohacs.
The ships in Prahovo were deliberately sunk by Nazi Germany’s Black Sea fleet in 1944 as they withdrew from Soviet forces.
Moreover, the exposed vessels include those with turrets, command bridges, and twisted hulls, while others are buried under sand.
Park guard Endre Sztellik noted that the wrecks are deteriorating and losing parts due to public interest.
In Budapest, the Danube's water level was at 1.17 meters on Tuesday, compared to a record low of around 0.4 meters in October 2018. The river can rise above 6 meters during floods.
Additionally, rainfall began on Monday and is expected to raise Danube levels to around three meters by the weekend, likely submerging the wrecks again.