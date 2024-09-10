World

Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought

The exposed vessels include those with turrets, command bridges, and twisted hulls

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought
Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought

In a surprising turn of events, Wrecks of Nazi ships, loaded with explosives and sunk in the River Danube during World War Two, have emerged near Serbia's Prahovo.

As per several reports, this happened due to a drought that lowered the river's water levels to only 1.5 meters deep in July and August.

Four additional vessels from before 1950 have also been uncovered in Hungary’s Danube-Drava National Park near Mohacs.

The ships in Prahovo were deliberately sunk by Nazi Germany’s Black Sea fleet in 1944 as they withdrew from Soviet forces.

Moreover, the exposed vessels include those with turrets, command bridges, and twisted hulls, while others are buried under sand.

Park guard Endre Sztellik noted that the wrecks are deteriorating and losing parts due to public interest.

In Budapest, the Danube's water level was at 1.17 meters on Tuesday, compared to a record low of around 0.4 meters in October 2018. The river can rise above 6 meters during floods.

Additionally, rainfall began on Monday and is expected to raise Danube levels to around three meters by the weekend, likely submerging the wrecks again.

Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought

Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought
China sets sights on Mars: Historic mission planned for launch ‘around 2028’

China sets sights on Mars: Historic mission planned for launch ‘around 2028’
Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley return as England finalizes Pakistan tour squad

Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley return as England finalizes Pakistan tour squad
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict

Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict

World News

Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
US officials to discuss economic aid with Bangladesh's interim government amid crisis
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Antony Blinken and David Lammy to visit Ukraine in historic joint trip
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Typhoon Yagi aftermath: Vietnam death toll reaches 82
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Rebecca Cheptegei: Ugandan Olympian’s alleged killer dies before trial
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
1 day off in 104 work days: Chinese man's death raises worker safety concerns
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Bodycam video reveals Tyreek Hill's heated exchange with officers led to arrest
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
UN set to vote against Israel's 'unlawful presence’ in Palestinian territory
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Germany to roll out temporary border controls in response to migration surge
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Biden Administration unveils plan to boost mental health coverage for Americans
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
UK braces for colder weather and thundery showers next week