DiL-luminati comes to India: Dilijit Dosanjh set to captivate hearts and make history

Singer Diljit Dosanjh, who has been on a roll travelling across the country, is finally bringing his Dil-Luminati tour to India.
The pre-sales tickets opened on September 10 after more than 1 lakh tickets for the concert were sold in a matter of 15 minutes.
After setting the stage on fire in France, UK, Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands, the singing sensation is now ready to serenade his homeland with his soothing voice.
Taking to Instagram stories on Tuesday, the Sardaar Ji crooner shared the news of his tour by dropping an eye-catching creative.
For those living under the bubble, Dilijit's Dil-Luminati tour to India starts on October 26 in New Delhi, followed by Hyderabad on November 15, , Ahmedabad on November 17, Lucknow on November 22, Pune on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, Chandigarh on December 14 and finally Guwahati on December 29.
His 10-city tour will be held over a span of two months.
To note, the general tickets sale will commence on Thursday at 1pm on a popular food delivery app.