Mauricio Pochettino becomes US men's national team head coach

Mauricio Pochettino, former Tottenham and Chelsea boss, will lead USA into their home World Cup in 2026.
He has taken the place of Gregg Berhalter, who was dismissed after USA failed to qualify from their group at this summer's Copa America.
The former football player has previously managed Espanyol, Southampton and Paris Saint-Germain during his 15-year career. The upcoming World Cup will be his first international role as a manager.
Mauricio said in a statement, "The decision to join U.S. Soccer wasn't just about football for me; it's about the journey that this team and this country are on. The energy, the passion, and the hunger to achieve something truly historic here - those are the things that inspired me.”
He concluded, “The opportunity to lead the U.S. Men's National Team, in front of fans who are just as passionate as the players, is something I couldn't pass up. I see a group of players full of talent and potential, and together, we're going to build something special that the whole nation can be proud of."
Mauricio’s first game as a USA head coach will be against Panama in Austin, Texas on October 12.