Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been living in the US since 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle made a heartfelt confession about finding solace at a bookstore during the “uncomfortable” period of her life.

Meghan, who moved back to the US in 2020 with husband Prince Harry after spending first two years in the UK since their marriage in 2017, recalled sneaking to the New York City amid huge backlash from the British media as her every single move was being strictly scrutinized.

The 43-year-old in her recent appearance at Godmothers, a bookstore opened by literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and cosmetics mogul Victoria Jackson, recalled, “For me, sneaking to New York five years ago was a really big deal.

“I was still so uncomfortable being out in the world. The safety of what I was craving, I knew I could find in a bookstore,” the Duchess added.

Meghan also thanked the bookstore founders “for not just creating the space, but for holding the space for so many people to feel seen through the pages, either in laughter, in grief, in feeling less alone.”

As per the reports, Harry suggested the name of the bookstore. Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare, and Meghan’s children book, The Bench, were also displayed in the “Our Local Authors’ category.

Meghan's new statement comes shortly after Kate Middleton shared the good news of completing her chemotherapy after 9 months of being diagnosed with cancer.

It is pertinent to note, Harry and Meghan decided to move to the Suit actress’ home country to start over and live a life away from the Royal Family.

