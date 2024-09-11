World

Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian embarks on first foreign trip to Iraq

Iran's president marks first trip abroad since taking office on September 11, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Irans president marks first abroad since taking office
Iran's president marks first abroad since taking office

Iran’s new president Masoud Pezeshkian flew to Iraq aiming to deepen already close ties with the neighboring country.

The new President’s three-day trip came amid all the turmoil in the Middle East sparked by the ongoing war in Gaza and after Western powers announced fresh sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with short-range missiles for use against Ukraine.

Iraqi premiere’s office in a brief statement said, “Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani welcomes the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian.”

Pezeshkian is desperate to make relations better with neighbouring countries as he seeks to make Iran’s international isolation easier and mitigate the impact of US-led sanctions on its economy.

It is worth mentioning that just hours prior Pezeshkian’s arrival, an explosion rocked a base at the airport sued by the US-led anti-jihadist coalition.

According to a footage aired on the Iranian state television, Pezeshkian said a few worlds before departing Iran, "Iraq is one of our friends, brothers and Muslim countries.”

"And for this reason, we will go to this country as the first trip," he added.

For the unversed, Iran has become Iraq’s leading trade partners and wields considerable influence in Baghdad. 

Tom Cruise’s payday for death-defying olympics stunt REVEALED

Tom Cruise’s payday for death-defying olympics stunt REVEALED
Shah Rukh Khan debuts short hair look at IIFA awards 2024

Shah Rukh Khan debuts short hair look at IIFA awards 2024

Former Ferrari partner confirms major news before Lewis' arrival

Former Ferrari partner confirms major news before Lewis' arrival
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris

Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris

World News

Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Keir Starmer leadership under fire as Commons revolts over Winter fuel payment cuts
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Harris-Trump first presidential debate: Key highlights from 90-minute duel
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Iran slams US accusations of missile transfer to Russia as 'ugly propaganda'
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Historic World War II Nazi shipwrecks emerge in Danube due to severe drought
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Russia nears completion of new treaty with Iran amid Ukraine conflict
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
US officials to discuss economic aid with Bangladesh's interim government amid crisis
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
US, Uk accuse Iran of arming Russia with ballistic missiles for Ukraine war
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Antony Blinken and David Lammy to visit Ukraine in historic joint trip
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Typhoon Yagi aftermath: Vietnam death toll reaches 82
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
Rebecca Cheptegei: Ugandan Olympian’s alleged killer dies before trial
Elon Musk blasts Taylor Swift with ‘creepy’ offer as she supports Kamala Harris
1 day off in 104 work days: Chinese man's death raises worker safety concerns