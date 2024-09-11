Shah Rukh Khan debuts short hair look at IIFA awards 2024

Shah Rukh Khan chopped off his pony for a much shorter look which he showed off with utmost grace at the IIFA press conference held in Mumbai!
SRK, the host of the event, was spotted in an all-black attire which he paired with a black hat from the brand D'YAVOL Luxury Collective, co-founded by his eldest son, Aryan Khan.
A paparazzi account shared a video from the event which saw the Jawan star arriving in style and going to his front row seat.
His new hair look created the buzz which led fans to question whether a new movie or a potential Jawan 2 is in the works.
One fan in awe wrote, “ Every hairstyle suits him."
The other added, “ The lion is always a lion.”
“ SRK is brand,” the third effused.
“ Next movie look,” another guessed.
He also embraced Rana Daggubatti at the event which was a total sight to behold.
Both Karan Johar and SRK will host the 24th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards in Abu Dhabi and the Bad Newz actor Vicky Kaushal might join later as the host.
For the unversed, IIFA will be a three-day affair, running from September 27 to 29.