Vinícius Junior apologises to fans after Brazil's shock defeat to Paraguay

Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior apologises to fans following the team's 1-0 defeat against Paraguay.
According to ESPN, Brazil on Tuesday, September 10, faced an upset loss from Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Asuncion.
Vinícius told Sportv, “We apologise to the fans, who are always on our side. But this is a difficult time, we just want to improve... I know my potential, I know what I can do for the national team. Of course.”
He continued, “It's been a very difficult process, because when you don't have confidence, you don't get goals, and you don't get assists and good performances.”
Despite having a powerful trio of Real Madrid players Vinícius, Rodrygo, and Endrick, Brazil failed to score a single goal in the match.
Moreover, the new setback left Brazil in the fifth position, with ten points, behind Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador in the CONMEBOL standings.
Vinícius asserted, “I know what I can improve. I know what I represent. When I'm better, I'll give everyone else a lot of peace of mind. I know my responsibility; I want to improve as quickly as possible."
To note, the top six teams in the CONMEBOL will qualify for the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States and Canada, whereas the seventh team will go into the playoffs.