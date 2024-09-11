Sports

Vinícius Junior apologises to fans after Brazil's shock defeat to Paraguay

Brazil lost the 2026 World Cup qualifier by 1-0 to Paraguay in Asuncion

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Brazil lost the 2026 World Cup qualifier by 1-0 to Paraguay in Asuncion
Brazil lost the 2026 World Cup qualifier by 1-0 to Paraguay in Asuncion

Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior apologises to fans following the team's 1-0 defeat against Paraguay.

According to ESPN, Brazil on Tuesday, September 10, faced an upset loss from Paraguay in the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Asuncion.

Vinícius told Sportv, “We apologise to the fans, who are always on our side. But this is a difficult time, we just want to improve... I know my potential, I know what I can do for the national team. Of course.”

He continued, “It's been a very difficult process, because when you don't have confidence, you don't get goals, and you don't get assists and good performances.”

Despite having a powerful trio of Real Madrid players Vinícius, Rodrygo, and Endrick, Brazil failed to score a single goal in the match.

Moreover, the new setback left Brazil in the fifth position, with ten points, behind Argentina, Colombia, Uruguay, and Ecuador in the CONMEBOL standings.

Vinícius asserted, “I know what I can improve. I know what I represent. When I'm better, I'll give everyone else a lot of peace of mind. I know my responsibility; I want to improve as quickly as possible."

To note, the top six teams in the CONMEBOL will qualify for the 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the United States and Canada, whereas the seventh team will go into the playoffs. 

Taylor Swift receives special message from Travis Kelce ahead of VMAs 2024

Taylor Swift receives special message from Travis Kelce ahead of VMAs 2024
Lauryn Goodman defends Dave Grohl for cheating on wife and fathering secret child

Lauryn Goodman defends Dave Grohl for cheating on wife and fathering secret child
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, niece Dream put on cutest fashion show ever: WATCH

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, niece Dream put on cutest fashion show ever: WATCH
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head

Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head

Sports News

Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Australian hockey player Tom Craig banned for a year over cocaine scandal
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Former Ferrari partner confirms major news before Lewis' arrival
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Mauricio Pochettino becomes US men's national team head coach
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Colombia avenges Copa America final loss, beats Argentina in World Cup qualifier
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley return as England finalizes Pakistan tour squad
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Steve Smith hails Kohli with surprising compliment: ‘Virat is Australian’
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit was 'for the good'
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Taylor Fritz admits Carlos, Novak's exits made US Open more accessible
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Derrick Brown's meniscus injury adds another setback for struggling Panthers
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Andy Murray opens up about life after retirement
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Cristiano Ronaldo overjoyed as Portugal beats Scotland in Nations League showdown
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Aryna Sabalenka tops Jessica Pegula in electrifying US open final