Entertainment

Lauryn Goodman defends Dave Grohl for cheating on wife and fathering secret child

Lauryn Goodman justified Dave Grohl’s adultery with his ‘love for all of his children’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Lauryn Goodman justified Dave Grohl’s adultery with his ‘love for all of his children’
Lauryn Goodman justified Dave Grohl’s adultery with his ‘love for all of his children’

Kyle Walker ex-girlfriend Lauryn Goodman has created a fine line between love and enabling by her supportive statement for Foo Fighter’s lead singer, Drave Grohl.

As per Daily Mail, the vocalist admitted to infidelity as well as having an illegitimate child through an Instagram post made on Wednesday.

He wrote, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children.”

“I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved,” Dave Grohl added.

His message visibly struck Lauryn Goodman’s heart chord as he hopped on her own profile hours later to praise the musician’s words.

Reposting the note to her profile, she said, “He’s putting all his children first with or without an ultimatum. What a lovely worded statement.”

While her public support for Dave Grohl’s extramarital relations has been a bit upsetting for many, it’s “hardly surprising that she shared this thought.”

This is because Lauryn Goodman infamously had two illegitimate kids with footballer Kyle Walker, who also cheated on wife Annie Kilner despite having publicly apologized for it on the first instance.

Taylor Swift receives special message from Travis Kelce ahead of VMAs 2024

Taylor Swift receives special message from Travis Kelce ahead of VMAs 2024
Lauryn Goodman defends Dave Grohl for cheating on wife and fathering secret child

Lauryn Goodman defends Dave Grohl for cheating on wife and fathering secret child
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, niece Dream put on cutest fashion show ever: WATCH

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, niece Dream put on cutest fashion show ever: WATCH
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head

Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head

Entertainment News

Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, niece Dream put on cutest fashion show ever: WATCH
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Tom Cruise’s payday for death-defying olympics stunt REVEALED
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
BTS' Jin shocks ARMY with dating life revelations
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Brad Pitt admires George Clooney and Amal’s bond
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Katy Perry's hilarious response on Orlando Bloom checking out Kim Kardashian
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Taylor Swift recent move makes Travis Kelce rethink their relationship
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Dave Grohl vows to ‘regain’ wife's trust after having illegitimate baby
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Beyoncé claims ‘music is enough’, stopped making music videos
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Salma Hayek's jaw-dropping Caring for Women gala get-ready diary
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner divorce settlement finalized: Details
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
'Emily in Paris' cast turns heads at season 4, part 2 premiere
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Taylor Swift backs Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential election race