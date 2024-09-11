Lauryn Goodman defends Dave Grohl for cheating on wife and fathering secret child

Kyle Walker ex-girlfriend Lauryn Goodman has created a fine line between love and enabling by her supportive statement for Foo Fighter’s lead singer, Drave Grohl.
As per Daily Mail, the vocalist admitted to infidelity as well as having an illegitimate child through an Instagram post made on Wednesday.
He wrote, “I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage. I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children.”
“I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness. We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved,” Dave Grohl added.
His message visibly struck Lauryn Goodman’s heart chord as he hopped on her own profile hours later to praise the musician’s words.
Reposting the note to her profile, she said, “He’s putting all his children first with or without an ultimatum. What a lovely worded statement.”
While her public support for Dave Grohl’s extramarital relations has been a bit upsetting for many, it’s “hardly surprising that she shared this thought.”
This is because Lauryn Goodman infamously had two illegitimate kids with footballer Kyle Walker, who also cheated on wife Annie Kilner despite having publicly apologized for it on the first instance.