Kate Middleton’s new family video contained hidden gems you missed

Kate Middleton’s unexpected family video announcing the successful completion of her cancer treatment had some hidden gems that you might have missed out on!
In the footage, the Princess of Wales was seen enjoying the summer break with Prince William as well as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
This means that her chemotherapy completed before they flew to Scotland for a grand vacation at King Charles’ Balmoral Castle.
A particular instance included Kate Middleton playing cards with her small family, which also included two faces that must be unfamiliar for many viewers.
These people were the Princess of Wales’ parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton.
And they chose a “thrifty way” of keeping score by using coffee pod capsules that were spread out in front of each player on the table.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are seemingly huge fans of card games, as there were various times they were shown playing them throughout the video.
As per Hello Magazine, they were messing around with a pack of “RAF ‘Battle of Britain’ cards” with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on one picnic.
Toward the end of this gorgeously shot montage, the Princess of Wales could be seen relishing some alone time with her husband, including a round of PDA bits as well.
As these moments rolled on the screen, she Kate Middleton that the “path to healing and full recovery is long,” and that she “must continue to take each day as it comes.”
This shows that Prince William and their three children have been her strength and support through her journey to be cancer-free.
And, of course, the family includes their little puppy!