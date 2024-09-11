Royal

Kate Middleton’s new family video contained hidden gems you missed

Kate Middleton’s chemotherapy completion footage had surprising details that went unnoticed

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024


Kate Middleton’s unexpected family video announcing the successful completion of her cancer treatment had some hidden gems that you might have missed out on!

In the footage, the Princess of Wales was seen enjoying the summer break with Prince William as well as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

This means that her chemotherapy completed before they flew to Scotland for a grand vacation at King Charles’ Balmoral Castle.

A particular instance included Kate Middleton playing cards with her small family, which also included two faces that must be unfamiliar for many viewers.

These people were the Princess of Wales’ parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton.

And they chose a “thrifty way” of keeping score by using coffee pod capsules that were spread out in front of each player on the table.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are seemingly huge fans of card games, as there were various times they were shown playing them throughout the video.

As per Hello Magazine, they were messing around with a pack of “RAF ‘Battle of Britain’ cards” with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on one picnic.

Toward the end of this gorgeously shot montage, the Princess of Wales could be seen relishing some alone time with her husband, including a round of PDA bits as well.

As these moments rolled on the screen, she Kate Middleton that the “path to healing and full recovery is long,” and that she “must continue to take each day as it comes.”

This shows that Prince William and their three children have been her strength and support through her journey to be cancer-free.

And, of course, the family includes their little puppy!

Taylor Swift receives special message from Travis Kelce ahead of VMAs 2024

Taylor Swift receives special message from Travis Kelce ahead of VMAs 2024
Lauryn Goodman defends Dave Grohl for cheating on wife and fathering secret child

Lauryn Goodman defends Dave Grohl for cheating on wife and fathering secret child
Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, niece Dream put on cutest fashion show ever: WATCH

Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, niece Dream put on cutest fashion show ever: WATCH
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head

Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head

Royal News

Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie issue first statement after Kate Middleton’s cancer recovery
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
King Charles takes harsh action as Prince Harry asks for special security
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive good news about family’s future
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
King Charles ‘fears’ Prince Harry, Meghan's action mirrors Diana's legacy
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Meghan Markle makes heartfelt confession about 'uncomfortable' life with Prince Harry
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Inside Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s deep talks after shocking royal revelations
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Prince William breaks silence on Kate Middleton cancer recovery
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Prince William celebrates Kate Middleton's delightful health update
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Prince William marks first appearance without Kate Middleton after her cancer recovery
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Princess Kate cancer update: Key takeaways from her new video message
Queen Camilla wants ‘escape’ from King Charles’ pressurizing shadow as royal head
Prince Harry gives new tension to Royals after Kate’s cancer recovery