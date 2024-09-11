Entertainment

Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris endorsement ignites unlikely merchandise collaboration

The merchandise collaboration comes after Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala Harris on September 10

  • by Web Desk
  • September 11, 2024
Kamala Harris' campaign channels Taylor Swift's fan culture!

Harris' presidential campaign has launched a line of friendship bracelets inspired by Taylor Swift's devoted fan base.

Following Swift's endorsement of Harris on September 10, the campaign website launched blue and black bracelets featuring "Harris Walz 24" beads, priced at $20.

The bracelets pay homage to the handmade beaded accessories that became a staple among Swifties at the Eras Tour.

The campaign's nod to Swift's fan culture is a strategic move to tap into the singer's massive following and generate excitement among young voters.

The bracelets' description on the website references Swift's 2017 song "...Ready For It?" and is set to be released on September 24.

All proceeds from the sales will go towards the Harris Victory Fund.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Taylor penned on her Instagram account earlier today.

This unexpected collaboration between Harris and Swift has already shown signs of success, with the campaign's social media post featuring Swift's endorsement garnering significant attention.

