Lael Wilcox makes world record as fastest woman to cycle around globe

American cyclist Lael Wilcox sets a new world record as the fastest woman to pedal around the world.
According to BBC, the ‘ultra-endurance’ cyclist who began her journey from Chicago pedalled 29,169 km (18,125 miles) around the globe to end her journey in Chicago.
Wilcox took 108 days, 12 hours, and 12 minutes to beat the 2018 record of Jenny Graham, from Scotland, who rode around the world in 124 days and 11 hours.
The 38-year-old cyclist began her journey on May 28, and after crossing 21 countries and four continents, she arrived back in Chicago around 21:00 local time (02:00 GMT) on Wednesday, September 11.
Moreover, Anne-Marije Rook, North America editor at Cycling Weekly magazine, said, “She just has such incredible physical stamina, mental toughness, and just sheer determination to go out and do these extreme efforts.”
She further added, “It's just a tremendous effort to be able to do that day in and day out for 108 days straight."
Graham, the current record holder, called herself Wilcox’s ‘massive while cheering for her finish.
Wilcox cycled for more than 14 hours a day during her journey, which will now be verified to add her name to the Guinness Book of World Records.