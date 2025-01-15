Entertainment

Justin Baldoni calls out Disney over alleged Ryan Reynolds 'bullying' tactics

The 'Deadpool' star was alleged to use Nicepool to 'bully' Justin Baldoni amid Blake Lively legal drama

Justin Baldoni has escalated his feud with Ryan Reynolds, urging Disney to retain key documents he claims will substantiate allegations that the Deadpool star used Nicepool to 'bully' him amid Blake Lively legal drama.

As per PEOPLE, the Five Feet Apart star lawyer sent a legal notice to hold a letter on January 7 to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

In a letter he demanded to retain the documents that mention Baldoni for potential use in court.

The letter stated that they demanded “any and all documents relating to the development of the Nicepool character” and “communications relating to the development, writing and filming of storylines and scenes featuring Nicepool."

Baldoni's legal team is also looking for documents "relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate or bully Baldoni through the character of Nicepool," among other subjects.

For the unversed, Nicepool is a minor character that Lively's husband Reynolds plays in Deadpool & Wolverine along with Hugh Jackman.

It described himself as a "feminist" in the film and calls the character Ladypool, portrayed by the Gossip Girl star, "gorgeous" and said, "She just had a baby too and you can’t even tell.”

To note, this letter came after the Gossip Girl star filed a law suit against Baldoni accusing him of sexual harassment during the shooting of Collen Hoover novel It Ends With Us cinematic adaption.

