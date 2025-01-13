Man reunites with dog in heartwarming moment after LA wildfires: Watch

A person from Los Angeles was reunited with his dog which had been hiding in the remains of a building after surviving the LA fires.
Five days after the Palisades fire started, Casey Colvin went back to the location of his home, which had been destroyed by the fire, to keep looking for his dog, Oreo, as per Sky News.
Colvin called out from the boundary of his property and his dog, Oreo ran towards him, creating an emotional moment.
While, firefighters were able to save Colin’s other dog, Tika Tika Tika, Oreo ran away and became lost when the wildfires spread through the area.
The heartwarming moment was captured in a video when Colvin joyfully picked up Oreo and yelled, "Oh my god, you're alive! You're alive! Thank you, God."
Colvin, filled with joy, raised his fist in celebration and shouted in happiness while standing on the road.
He also made a heartfelt promise to never let go of Oreo again.
California governor Gavin Newsom has labelled the Los Angeles wildfires as the most devastating natural disaster in US history.
The fire has caused at least 24 fatalities and has completely destroyed entire communities. Evacuation orders remain in effect for over 100,000 people.