David Schwimmer makes surprising confession after Matt LeBlanc’s message

David Schwimmer has a surprising admission to make!
Just a few days after the 58-year-old American actor, who played the iconic role of Ross Geller in hit sitcom Friends, opened up about costar Matt LeBlanc’s unexpected message to him, he has once again made headlines for a surprising confession.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Little Death actor, whose brand-new TV series Goosebumps: The Vanishing recently made its way to the small screens, reflected on his feelings about the role he portrayed in the show, drawing similarities between his reel-life and real-life.
Making an unexpected confession, the actor revealed, "I've not been able to play a dad of a teenager, which I am now in real life. So that part of me was also really excited. It's another level of meaningful at this stage."
It is pertinent to mention that David Schwimmer shares a 13-year-old daughter Cleo with his ex-wife Zoe Buckman.
Last week, while speaking in a conversation on Good Morning America, the Captain Fall actor revealed that he received a message from LeBlanc which left him “totally surprised.”
“So he sent me something a couple of days ago that totally surprised me. I genuinely forgot what we’ve shot, but it’s a moment where he just rips my shirt off,” Schwimmer shared.
David Schwimmer’s Goosebumps: The Vanishing is up for streaming on Disney+.