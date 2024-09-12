Taylor Swift reigns supreme over Beyoncé with 30 VMA wins

Taylor Swift has broken Beyoncé's record and became most awarded artist in MTV VMA history.
Taylor got a total of 12 nominations for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, including Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and several technical categories.
The Karma crooner set another record by becoming the first artist to win the Video of the Year award five times.
In her acceptance speech, she also praised her beau Travis Kelce for always having her back.
The Cruel Summer hitmaker said, “I would always just hear like someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” continuing, "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So, I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot, because I’ll always remember that.”
Taylor Swift honours 9/11 victims at 2024 VMAs:
Taylor Swift also paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 at the 2024 MTV VMA Awards.
She said in her monologue, "Guys I wanted to say, waking up this morning in New York on September 11, I've just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago. Everyone who lost a loved one, everyone that we lost and that is the most important thing about today and everything that happens tonight fall behind that."
Taylor also thanked her fans for always supporting her and praised song-writers
For the unversed, She beat Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Eminem and SZA for Video of the Year award.