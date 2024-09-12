Entertainment

Taylor Swift reigns supreme over Beyoncé with 30 VMA wins

Taylor Swift becomes most awarded artist in MTV VMA history as she breaks Beyoncé's record

  September 12, 2024
Taylor Swift has broken Beyoncé's record and became most awarded artist in MTV VMA history.

Taylor got a total of 12 nominations for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, including Song of the Year, Video of the Year, and several technical categories.

The Karma crooner set another record by becoming the first artist to win the Video of the Year award five times.

In her acceptance speech, she also praised her beau Travis Kelce for always having her back.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker said, “I would always just hear like someone cheering from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis,” continuing, "Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic. So, I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot, because I’ll always remember that.”

Taylor Swift honours 9/11 victims at 2024 VMAs:

Taylor Swift also paid tribute to the victims of 9/11 at the 2024 MTV VMA Awards.

She said in her monologue, "Guys I wanted to say, waking up this morning in New York on September 11, I've just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago. Everyone who lost a loved one, everyone that we lost and that is the most important thing about today and everything that happens tonight fall behind that."

Taylor also thanked her fans for always supporting her and praised song-writers

For the unversed, She beat Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Eminem and SZA for Video of the Year award.

Dave Grohl clears the air on viral post featuring illegitimate child
Michael Douglas’ girlfriend apologizes for getting intimate with another man
Sabrina Carpenter revives Madonna’s iconic glam at 2024 MTV VMAs
Halsey and Avan Jogia share exciting news with fans
Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas plan to ‘friendly’ co-parent kids after ‘messy’ divorce
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone say ‘I Do’ in intimate wedding ceremony
Taylor Swift calls Travis Kelce her 'boyfriend' for the first time at 2024 VMAs
BLACKPINK’s Lisa shatters records with her big win at 2024 VMAs
Camila Cabello sends strong message to Shawn Mendes in ‘Godspeed’ debut
Taylor Swift turns heads at 2024 MTV VMAs with her unique outfit change
Eminem shines at 2024 VMAs amid his deeply personal moment
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' crowned Song of the Year at MTV VMAs