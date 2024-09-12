Sci-Tech

Google enhances Chrome with new AI features for smarter tab organization

The updates include new functionalities for Chrome on iOS and two cross-platform enhancements

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
Google enhances Chrome with new AI features for smarter tab organization
Google enhances Chrome with new AI features for smarter tab organization

Google Chrome has rolled out three new artificial intelligence (AI) features designed to enhance tab management.

Announced on Tuesday, these updates include new functionalities for Chrome on iOS and two cross-platform enhancements.

In a blog post, Google highlighted that these updates aim to simplify managing multiple tabs, which can often be challenging.

The first feature, available exclusively on Chrome for iOS, introduces tab grouping to this platform. This feature, already present on Android and desktop versions, lets iOS users group tabs, assign custom colors and names, and arrange them for better organization.

Another upcoming feature will allow users to save and sync their tab groups across all devices. This means users can start a project on one device and pick up where they left off on another, without losing any tabs or URLs. This feature is still in development.

The third feature, currently experimental, uses AI to suggest web pages for users to revisit based on their previously opened tabs across devices. This will help users avoid the hassle of bookmarking or remembering URLs.

However, Google has yet to explain how the AI will prioritize which pages to suggest or if users can influence these suggestions.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent Manchester United criticism brushed off by Erik Ten Hag

Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent Manchester United criticism brushed off by Erik Ten Hag
Jennifer Lopez makes surprising move after ‘deep conversation’ with Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez makes surprising move after ‘deep conversation’ with Matt Damon
Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorses Kamala Harris over Trump

Former Attorney General Alberto Gonzales endorses Kamala Harris over Trump
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic

FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic

Sci-Tech News

FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn achieves historic milestone with first-ever civilian spacewalk
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Australia to impose fines on social media companies spreading misinformation
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Black holes near our galaxy on verge of cosmic collision
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Wearable baby brain scanner unveils early emotional intelligence
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Microsoft holds cybersecurity summit after global IT outage
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
China sets sights on Mars: Historic mission planned for launch ‘around 2028’
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
SpaceX launches historic Polaris Dawn mission to achieve first private spacewalk
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Majority of nations back new AI military guidelines except China
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Apple set to release iOS 18 on THIS date with exciting new features: Details
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Apple unveils iPhone 16 series with exciting new features and sleek design
FDA to investigate tampon contamination after reports of Lead and Arsenic
Struggling with exercise pain? THIS technology could be the fix