Sports

What will Cristiano Ronaldo miss most after retirement? The answer might surprise you

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 901 career goals and played for top clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid

  • by Web Desk
  • September 12, 2024
What will Cristiano Ronaldo miss most after retirement? The answer might surprise you
What will Cristiano Ronaldo miss most after retirement? The answer might surprise you

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on what he will miss most when he retires from football.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Ronaldo acknowledged that his career is nearing its end and reflected on what he’ll miss.

The player said, "I’m going to miss the adrenaline of scoring a goal, and (the feeling) of being nervous. I think I'm going to miss that because in other part of me, I can control that."

He further shared, "I have good people around me, good business, I have good things. But I (will miss the fact that) the adrenalin of football is never going to exist (again)."

CR7, who has scored 901 career goals and played for top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, now plays for Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, where he has added 62 goals and 17 assists in 69 appearances.

Ronaldo plans to keep playing as long as he can, having dedicated 25 years to the sport, and has won 33 trophies throughout his career.

Despite a tough Euro 2024 campaign where he faced criticism, he believes he can still contribute significantly for another two or three years.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner further revealed that he wants to focus on "other parts, like business area."

He admitted that retirement will be challenging and that he might feel a bit lost without football.

Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance

Cardi B welcomes baby number 3 with ex-husband Offset in attendance
Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll

Kamala Harris edges out Donald Trump by 5 points in latest poll
Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other

Princess Anne roars with chuckles over sheepdogs competing against each other
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study

Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study

Sports News

Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent Manchester United criticism brushed off by Erik Ten Hag
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Carlos Alcaraz recovers from US Open upset with Davis Cup opener win
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on controversial Manchester United exit
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Benzema’s responds to Cristiano Ronaldo calling Mbappe 'best' player
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Vinícius Junior apologises to fans after Brazil's shock defeat to Paraguay
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Australian hockey player Tom Craig banned for a year over cocaine scandal
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Former Ferrari partner confirms major news before Lewis' arrival
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Mauricio Pochettino becomes US men's national team head coach
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Colombia avenges Copa America final loss, beats Argentina in World Cup qualifier
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Ben Stokes and Zak Crawley return as England finalizes Pakistan tour squad
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Steve Smith hails Kohli with surprising compliment: ‘Virat is Australian’
Parents screen time can affect kids’ language skills, study
Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes exit was 'for the good'