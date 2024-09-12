What will Cristiano Ronaldo miss most after retirement? The answer might surprise you

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on what he will miss most when he retires from football.
Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Ronaldo acknowledged that his career is nearing its end and reflected on what he’ll miss.
The player said, "I’m going to miss the adrenaline of scoring a goal, and (the feeling) of being nervous. I think I'm going to miss that because in other part of me, I can control that."
He further shared, "I have good people around me, good business, I have good things. But I (will miss the fact that) the adrenalin of football is never going to exist (again)."
CR7, who has scored 901 career goals and played for top clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, now plays for Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, where he has added 62 goals and 17 assists in 69 appearances.
Ronaldo plans to keep playing as long as he can, having dedicated 25 years to the sport, and has won 33 trophies throughout his career.
Despite a tough Euro 2024 campaign where he faced criticism, he believes he can still contribute significantly for another two or three years.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner further revealed that he wants to focus on "other parts, like business area."
He admitted that retirement will be challenging and that he might feel a bit lost without football.