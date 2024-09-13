World

Trump says no to second presidential debate with Harris

  by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
US former president Donald Trump has ruled out a rematch with ice president Kamala Harris in the presidential debate.

According to CNN, Harris' campaign called for another presidential debate before the November elections after the clash between the two candidates for the presidency on September 10 in Philadelphia at ABC News.

The Democrat nominee also repeated the call during a rally in Charlotte on Thursday, September 12, saying, “I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate because this election and what is at stake could not be more important.”

Meanwhile, the Republican nominee while referring to his debate with US President Joe Biden in June and facing off with Harris this week declined another debate. He wrote on Truth Social, “There will be no third debate!”

He further added, “(Harris) should focus on what she should have done during the last almost four-year period.”

The 78-year-old also suggested that a ‘prizefighter’ who loses a bout always called for a rematch.

Moreover, Harris’ campaign claimed that they had raised $47 million in the 24 hours after the debate from 600,000 donors.

Tuesday's debate was the first time Harris and Trump had met on stage. After a 90-minute duel, both of the nominees declared themselves winners, while several instant polls indicated that Harris had performed better than the opponent, Trump.

