Trending

Ayeza Khan arrives in London for meet and greet session with fans

Ayeza Khan is gearing up for a meet and greet session with fans in Manchester on September 19, 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Ayeza Khan is gearing up for a meet and greet session with fans in Manchester on September 19, 2024
Ayeza Khan is gearing up for a meet and greet session with fans in Manchester on September 19, 2024 

Ayeza Khan cannot wait to meet her ardent fans in London! 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Laapata star shared she is living her life to the fullest at her favourite holiday destination, London. 

The images featured Khan in high spirits as she posed amidst the London bridge and the other scenic sights of the city. 

" London is where I feel the most freedom and love! This love part comes from my fans!! I can't wait to meet you guys soon. Can't wait to hug my cute little fans ( And the elders too offcourse hahahha)," the Pyaray Afzal star captioned the carousel. 


Khan proves London truly has her heart and nothing can beat her love for this ultra beautiful city. 

For the unversed, Khan has touched down in London for a meet and greet session with fans slated to be held on September 19, 2024 as a fundraiser for Palestine. 

After the Tere Bin duo Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, the mom of two has also jumped on the fan interaction bandwagon. 

It is pertinent to mention that Ayeza Khan will not be alone stealing hearts at the event as superstar Kubra Khan will also join her. 

Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement

Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement
Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'

Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'

Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone

Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

Trending News

North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Hiba Bukhari radiates beauty in hot pink gharara set: Photos
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Mahira Khan celebrates 6 years of 'dream' project with rare BTS video
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Shah Rukh Khan delights Japanese fans with THIS exciting announcement
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Amitabh Bachchan recalls SHOCKING encounter with Michael Jackson
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Kareena Kapoor calls off event to attend Malaika Arora's father's funeral
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Fahad Mustafa, Hania Amir leave home in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ plot twist
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Mawra Hocane's romantic musical 'Sanam Teri Kasam' to re-release in India
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Priyanka Chopra is in love with ' Stree 2' song 'Aaj Ki Raat'
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Shah Rukh Khan debuts short hair look at IIFA awards 2024
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Kubra Khan's acting in 'Noor Jahan' garners immense backlash from Nadia Khan
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Arjun Kapoor reaches Malaika Arora's mom residence to offer condolences