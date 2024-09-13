Ayeza Khan arrives in London for meet and greet session with fans

Ayeza Khan cannot wait to meet her ardent fans in London!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Laapata star shared she is living her life to the fullest at her favourite holiday destination, London.
The images featured Khan in high spirits as she posed amidst the London bridge and the other scenic sights of the city.
" London is where I feel the most freedom and love! This love part comes from my fans!! I can't wait to meet you guys soon. Can't wait to hug my cute little fans ( And the elders too offcourse hahahha)," the Pyaray Afzal star captioned the carousel.
Khan proves London truly has her heart and nothing can beat her love for this ultra beautiful city.
For the unversed, Khan has touched down in London for a meet and greet session with fans slated to be held on September 19, 2024 as a fundraiser for Palestine.
After the Tere Bin duo Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, the mom of two has also jumped on the fan interaction bandwagon.
It is pertinent to mention that Ayeza Khan will not be alone stealing hearts at the event as superstar Kubra Khan will also join her.