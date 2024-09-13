Sci-Tech

Elon Musk slams Australian government over misinformation crackdown: ‘Fascist’

Australia has proposed legislation to impose fines on social media platforms over misinformation

  • by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Elon Musk slams Australian government over misinformation crackdown
Elon Musk slams Australian government over misinformation crackdown

SpaceX owner Elon Musk has criticised the Australian government for planning to slap fines on social media platforms over the spread of misinformation.

According to The Guardian, Australia has proposed a law suggesting imposing hefty fines on social media companies for spreading false news.

As per the proposed bill, social media platforms could be fined up to 5% of their global revenue for allowing misinformation.

Tesla's boss reacted to the new proposed legislation and called the Australian government ‘fascists’ on his social media platform X (previously Twitter).

Meanwhile, Government Services Minister Bill Shorten slammed Musk while talking to Channel Nine’s show, saying, “Elon Musk's had more positions on free speech than the Kama Sutra. When it's in its commercial interests, he is the champion of free speech, and when he doesn't like it... he's going to shut it all down.”

Moreover, under the new proposed legislation, the companies would be required to design a code of conduct to stop online misinformation and get it approved by the regulator. If the company fails to make rules, then they will be required to follow rules made by the regular.

The social media companies that do not follow the rules will be slapped with heavy fines.

Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement

Princess Sophie channels Princess Kate elegance during major royal engagement
Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'

Alia Bhatt reunites with Dilijit Dosanjh on sets of 'Jigra': 'Chairs say it all'

Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone

Kate Middleton, Prince William cherish Prince George's major milestone
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant

Sci-Tech News

North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Meta forms alliance with Snapchat, TikTok to combat self-harm content
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Google enhances Chrome with new AI features for smarter tab organization
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
SpaceX’s Polaris Dawn achieves historic milestone with first-ever civilian spacewalk
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Australia to impose fines on social media companies spreading misinformation
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Black holes near our galaxy on verge of cosmic collision
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Wearable baby brain scanner unveils early emotional intelligence
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Microsoft holds cybersecurity summit after global IT outage
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
China sets sights on Mars: Historic mission planned for launch ‘around 2028’
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
SpaceX launches historic Polaris Dawn mission to achieve first private spacewalk
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Majority of nations back new AI military guidelines except China
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
iPhone 16 launch: Netizens flood internet with hilarious memes
North Korea unveils exclusive images of secret Uranium plant
Apple set to release iOS 18 on THIS date with exciting new features: Details