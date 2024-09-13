Entertainment

Margot Robbie achieves big career milestone after huge 'Barbie' success

  by Web Desk
  • September 13, 2024
Margot Robbie has officially announced her major career milestone!

The Barbie starlet, who has been a brand ambassador of Chanel for more than six years, become the the new face of the French designer fashion house's most well-known fragrance Chanel N°5,

Earlier she was an ambassador for Chanel since 2018 and became the face of Chanel Gabrielle perfume in 2019.

On her new appointment, Robbie said, “I think Chanel N°5 is one of the most iconic fragrances in the world. It's incredible to be a part of it.”

She added, “There's such an impressive lineage of women who've been associated with the fragrance over the years. I am very honoured to be joining that long list of incredible talents.”

While conversing with WWD, Robbie said, “I've just always known about Chanel N°5... It's iconic and an iconic brand.”

She mentioned, “It's that thing that you always associate with absolute height of luxury. At least that's how I always felt about Chanel.”

The Babylon star expressed her views on becoming a part of the “Chanel family,” adding, “I associate with more personal memories and things that I've gotten to do.”

Notably, Margot Robbie Chanel's N°5 campaign is slated to launch in October 2024. 


