Margot Robbie achieves big career milestone after huge 'Barbie' success

Margot Robbie has officially announced her major career milestone!
The Barbie starlet, who has been a brand ambassador of Chanel for more than six years, become the the new face of the French designer fashion house's most well-known fragrance Chanel N°5,
Earlier she was an ambassador for Chanel since 2018 and became the face of Chanel Gabrielle perfume in 2019.
On her new appointment, Robbie said, “I think Chanel N°5 is one of the most iconic fragrances in the world. It's incredible to be a part of it.”
She added, “There's such an impressive lineage of women who've been associated with the fragrance over the years. I am very honoured to be joining that long list of incredible talents.”
While conversing with WWD, Robbie said, “I've just always known about Chanel N°5... It's iconic and an iconic brand.”
She mentioned, “It's that thing that you always associate with absolute height of luxury. At least that's how I always felt about Chanel.”
The Babylon star expressed her views on becoming a part of the “Chanel family,” adding, “I associate with more personal memories and things that I've gotten to do.”
Notably, Margot Robbie Chanel's N°5 campaign is slated to launch in October 2024.