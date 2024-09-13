David Beckham bids farewell to ex-England coach Sven-Göran Eriksson

Sports

  September 13, 2024
David Beckham was among the renowned celebrities who attended the funeral of former England manager Sven-Göran Eriksson on Friday.

Eriksson died at the age of 76 on August 26 after battling pancreatic cancer on for eight months. He was given only one year to live.

The late manager took charge of England between 2001 and 2006. During his tenure England reached the quarter-finals of the 2002 and 2006 World Cup.

Beckham went for a three-piece black suite with white shirt underneath for the funeral service.

As seen in the paparazzi pictures, the co-owner of Inter Miami CF was wiping his tears.

In one of the photos, Beckham embraced Eriksson’s ex-girlfriend Nancy Dell’Olio.

The priest, Ingela Älvskog, told the attendees, “ven-Goran was genuinely kind and never deliberately caused problems. He was a loving father, but not good at going shopping!”

Furthermore, funeral adviser Christopher Jansson also praised the ex-manager, "I think there will probably be as many standing outside the church as there will be inside. Sven was so popular."

Some members of Sweden’s royal family also attended Eriksson’s memorial service.

Sports News

Rafael Nadal breaks silence on Laver Cup withdrawal: ‘Disappointed’
Cristiano Ronaldo achieves biggest career milestone, hits 1B followers
What will Cristiano Ronaldo miss most after retirement? The answer might surprise you
Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent Manchester United criticism brushed off by Erik Ten Hag
Carlos Alcaraz recovers from US Open upset with Davis Cup opener win
Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on controversial Manchester United exit
Benzema’s responds to Cristiano Ronaldo calling Mbappe 'best' player
Vinícius Junior apologises to fans after Brazil's shock defeat to Paraguay
Australian hockey player Tom Craig banned for a year over cocaine scandal
Former Ferrari partner confirms major news before Lewis' arrival
Mauricio Pochettino becomes US men's national team head coach
Colombia avenges Copa America final loss, beats Argentina in World Cup qualifier