‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ unlikely to reach 2019 ‘Joker’ box office heights?

Warner Bros. has revealed the tracking result of ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ ahead of its release October 4, 2024

  September 13, 2024


Joker: Folie à Deux’s tracking result is showcasing shocking details on the film’s debut collection!

Warner Bros. recently premiered Joker 2 at the Venice Film Festival, just like the studio did before the release of its 2019 Joker. With the film’s premiere, the studio evaluated the critics’ reviews of the movie.

The studio used the tracking data, which includes factors like audience interest, pre-release surveys, social media buzz, and early ticket sales, to identify the upcoming movie’s potential opening weekend earnings.

However, the forthcoming movie is expected to fall short as compared to its 2019 original Joker.

Joker: Folie à Deux is projected to earn over $70 million in its opening week, $26 million less than the 2019 original film, which collected $96.2 million.

The film features the story of failed comedian Arthur Fleck, aka the Joker (played by Joaquin Phoenix), who falls for Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) while in Arkham State Hospital. After his release, the duo begins a troubled romantic adventure together.

Joker 2, which is slated to release on October 4, 2024, will feature Joaquin Pheonix, Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz in starring roles.

The movie made its debut on September 4 at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

