Taylor Swift endorsement spurs DNC to roll out Swift-themed billboards in ‘major’ cities

Taylor Swift has recently endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz after their debate with Donald Trump.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is now using the singer's songs for inventive campaign billboards, which appeared in Times Square and Las Vegas on Friday, September 13.
The billboards featured messages like "We’re In Our Kamala Era!" and "A New Way Forward…. Ready for It?" referencing Swift’s song, to support Harris’ campaign.
As per the outlet, Swift’s endorsement led to a surge in voter registrations, with over 337,000 people visiting Vote.gov sites overnight.
The Harris campaign quickly capitalized on Swift’s support, selling out Harris-Walz friendship bracelets and reopening preorders to benefit the Harris Victory Fund.
Swift’s support is reminiscent of Beyoncé’s earlier endorsement of Harris’ use of her song Freedom.
The ads target major tourist spots and are part of a broader effort to engage younger voters.
Swift made her endorsement public on her Instagram account after a deepfake video falsely suggested she supported Trump. Trump responded by criticizing Swift, noting her liberal views.
In addition to this, the Harris campaign has been actively reaching out to younger voters, including recent efforts like flying planes over universities and running social media campaigns.