Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek set to rekindle Hollywood's glory?

Salma Hayek spilled major beans on upcoming projects in recent appearance at 2024 TIFF

  by Web Desk
  September 13, 2024
Salma Hayek is keeping a big secret under wraps with Hollywood star Angelina Jolie!

During the Without Blood premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the Eternals actress teased a major Hollywood project on which she is going to collaborate with Jolie once again, reported PEOPLE.

Both actresses have recently teamed up for the upcoming movie Without Blood.

When Hayek was asked whether she and Jolie plan on working together again in the future, she dropped a bombshell by revealing, "I don't know if I'm supposed to say this; she's producing my next film that I'm directing."

Smiling from ear to ear, the actress continued, "I wasn't really supposed to tell you that, but why not?"

She added, "So I'm working on a film that I want to direct, and she's taking me by the hand."

However, The Hitman’s Bodyguard actress did not dove deep into the details about the upcoming project; therefore, it is uncertain whether she and Jolie will only direct and produce the film or will be featured in starring roles as well.

"The story just came to my head, and it just keeps on unfolding, and it comes to me. I see the images, and I hear the sound design," said Hayek of the forthcoming project, adding that it wasn’t something she tried doing by herself, but rather something that “came to me and wouldn’t leave.”

This unannounced upcoming film will mark Hayek’s directorial debut.

