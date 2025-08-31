Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ breaks major record in 24 hours

Sabrina Carpenter is undeniably the queen of pop!
In just 24 hours after releasing her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, the Espresso hitmaker stunned fans with a huge achievement.
On Saturday, August 30, Amazon Music’s official Instagram account shared that Carpenter’s new album has broken a major record, becoming “the most-streamed pop album of 2025 on Amazon Music globally.”
“carpenters, you’ve broken our 24 hour record for most streamed pop album of 2025,” read the caption.
Taking her latest Instagram Stories on the same day, the Tears singer re-shared the post as she reacted on her record shattering accomplishment.
“:’) this is wild. thank you so much,” she overwhelmingly penned in the update.
Fans reaction:
Shortly after Amazon Music dropped the thrilling news, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans flooded the post with exciting comments, expressing joy on their favorite artist’s major achievement.
“Sabrina is an incredible artist, no doubt about it,” praised one.
Another penned, “insane. so proud of her,” while a third expressed, “Already omg.”
A fourth sweetly commented, “that was me i fear.”
“I feel lucky to be able to listen to this album,” added a fifth.
Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend:
Man’s Best Friend is Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, which was released on Friday, August 29, 2025.
The album comprises 12 songs plus one bonus track in the LP special edition.