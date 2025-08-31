Lady Gaga set to return at VMAs stage after 5 years

Lady Gaga’s return to the MTV VMAs stage is confirmed!
On Saturday, August 30, the award show confirmed the Abracadabra hitmaker’s performance through an official announcement.
The announcement read, "There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMASount + because @LADYGAGA IS PERFORMING! You won't want to miss her return."
Gaga will join Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Tate McRae to perform on September 6 and 7.
Sombr, Alex Warren and J Balvin featuring DJ Snake will also hit the VMAs stage.
The Grammy winner became the leading nominee this year with 12 nods in total.
Following Gaga’s return announcement, fans flooded the social media to express their excitement.
A fan wrote on X, “It's going to be EPIC cause she's going to perform LIVE from @thegarden cause she literally is performing Sept 6&7 at the garden.. or they will tape it earlier than show it at the VMAs”
Another noted, “@mtv if this filmed before the event (cause she has shows) will there be anyway for super fans to get tickets for the filming?!”
For those unversed, the 2025 VMAs is set to take place on Sunday, September 7.