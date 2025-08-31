Home / Entertainment

Lady Gaga set to return at VMAs stage after 5 years

Lady Gaga to perform at 2025 MTV VMAs after becoming lead nominee with 12 nods in total


Lady Gaga’s return to the MTV VMAs stage is confirmed!

On Saturday, August 30, the award show confirmed the Abracadabra hitmaker’s performance through an official announcement.

The announcement read, “There will be magic in the air at the 2025 #VMASount + because @LADYGAGA IS PERFORMING! ATH THE PREMIUM PLAN. You won't want to miss her return.”

Gaga will join Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Post Malone and Tate McRae to perform on September 6 and 7.

Sombr, Alex Warren and J Balvin featuring DJ Snake will also hit the VMAs stage.

The Grammy winner became the leading nominee this year with 12 nods in total.

Following Gaga’s return announcement, fans flooded the social media to express their excitement.

A fan wrote on X, “It's going to be EPIC cause she's going to perform LIVE from @thegarden cause she literally is performing Sept 6&7 at the garden.. or they will tape it earlier than show it at the VMAs”

Another noted, “@mtv if this filmed before the event (cause she has shows) will there be anyway for super fans to get tickets for the filming?!”

For those unversed, the 2025 VMAs is set to take place on Sunday, September 7.

You Might Like:

How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story is turning into billion-dollar game

How Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s love story is turning into billion-dollar game
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to become one of the richest power couples after their anticipated marriage

‘Ice Age 6’ gets fiery title ‘Boiling Point’ & 2027 release date

‘Ice Age 6’ gets fiery title ‘Boiling Point’ & 2027 release date
Disney officially announced that 'Ice Age 6' new title and the release date

Hailey Bieber shows off fan spirit for Sabrina Carpenter with sweet gesture

Hailey Bieber shows off fan spirit for Sabrina Carpenter with sweet gesture
Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber proves she’s a Sabrina Carpenter fan through her latest update

Julia Roberts packs on rare PDA with Danny Moder after solo appearance

Julia Roberts packs on rare PDA with Danny Moder after solo appearance
Julia Roberts was spotted with husband Danny Moder her solo appearance at the 'After the Hunt' Venice Film Festival

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ breaks major record in 24 hours

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ breaks major record in 24 hours
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker proudly shares her huge achievement just a day after releasing new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Taylor Swift celebrates pal Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday After engagement

Taylor Swift celebrates pal Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday After engagement
Taylor Swift steps out in Nashville in to attend 30th birthday party of pal Brittany Mahomes

Lil Nas X’s dad breaks silence after rapper’s breakdown, arrest

Lil Nas X’s dad breaks silence after rapper’s breakdown, arrest
The 'HOLIDAY' rapper’s father Robert Stafford shared details of his son’s dramatic 'breakdown' and arrest in emotional new comment

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun dating? Fans slam: ‘worst two people dating’

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun dating? Fans slam: ‘worst two people dating’
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney spark dating buzz months after igniting romance rumors

Jacob Elordi returns to spotlight after Olivia Jade Giannulli breakup

Jacob Elordi returns to spotlight after Olivia Jade Giannulli breakup
The 'Saltburn' star made a red-carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival

Sabrina Carpenter and her adorable pup steal spotlight during new LA outing

Sabrina Carpenter and her adorable pup steal spotlight during new LA outing
The ‘Tears’ hitmaker was spotted in matching tie outfit with her puppy in Los Angeles after ‘Man’s Best Friend’ release

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels mom's throwback look

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels mom's throwback look
'The Kardashians' star also dropped a throwback clip of her sporting her iconic style

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner plan next move in romance with ‘loads of ideas’

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner plan next move in romance with ‘loads of ideas’
Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner announced their engagement this June after dating for over a year