Taylor Swift celebrates pal Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday After engagement 

Taylor Swift marked close friend Brittany Mahomes’ 30th birthday in style.
As per PEOPLE, the newly engaged singer, 35, was spotted sitting outside a restaurant in Nashville with Brittany on Friday, August 29.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife was also joined by her other friends to celebrate her milestone birthday.
In the viral pictures, taken by Swifties and posted on X, Taylor can be seen wearing a black tank top as she ate.
A fan commented, "Tay and Brit are literally the queens of NFL. Can't believe Taylor Swift was at Brittany’s birthday party!”
Another wrote, “This is everything! Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes in one place? Iconic The ultimate squad goals!"
“Taylor Swift showing love to Brittany on her special day. That's what we call friendship!
And Brittany looks absolutely stunning, as always,” a third noted.
The NFL star’s wife kicked off her 30th birthday celebrations with a private jet trip.
In a reposted photo shared by the wife of Chiefs tight end Blake Bell, Lyndsay Bell, the birthday girl could be seen standing on a decked-out jet staircase
The plane entrance was decorated with lots of bright pink and orange balloons, creating a fun and lively atmosphere.
Brittany was standing at the top of the steps donning an orange cowboy hat and sunglasses, pink pants and a white tank top.
To note, this marks Taylor’s second outing after announcing engagement with Travis Kelce.