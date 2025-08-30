Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun dating? Fans slam: ‘worst two people dating’

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney spark dating buzz months after igniting romance rumors

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney spark romance buzz, reportedly planning for future together


In a jaw-dropping new update, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun are dating.

After sparking a series of dating rumors with Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, and Glen Powell, the Euphoria actress is allegedly off the market, and with someone no one expected.

The 27-year-old American actress and film producer is reportedly in a romantic relationship with Scooter Braun – American businessman and investor, who is well-known for his feud with Taylor Swift over the masters of her first six albums.

According to an insider who spoke to Star Magazine, Sweeney and Braun are having summer romance, confirming the dating rumors they ignited back in June in Venice during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

The tipster also shared that Scooter Braun discussed his budding romance with the Immaculate actress in his inner circle; however, has asked everyone to keep their lips sealed.

Fans’ reaction to Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun dating:

As soon as the update surfaced on social media, netizens quickly began criticizing Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun.

On Pop Base’s Instagram post, which reported the same news, one of the social media user slammed, “Damn the worst two people you’ve ever met are dating each other.”

“She's on her way to become the internet's new anti-hero,” stated another.

“They deserve each other,” a third criticized, while a fourth added, “honestly makes sense.”

A fifth expressed, “when i thought she couldn't possibly get worse here she comes to (not) surprise me.”

“Taylor we need the diss track,” penned a sixth.

“their kids are NOT gonna have great genes,” one more slammed, referencing Sweeney’s recent American Eagle jeans controversy.

Meanwhile, several other Instagrammers dropped Taylor Swift GIFs and stickers in the comments.

