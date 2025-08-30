Sabrina Carpenter and her adorable pup steal spotlight during new LA outing

Turning heads and sparking frenzy is second nature to Sabrina Carpenter!
Just a day after the release of her smash hit seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, the Tears hitmaker stole the spotlight in Los Angeles with her adorable puppy.
Accompanied by her adorable pup for a cozy dinner at Italian restaurant Alba, the Espresso crooner stepped out in a perfectly coordinated outfit that matched her furry companion, sparking a wave of delight among fans.
In a carousel of photos shared by Backgrid on Instagram on Saturday, August 30, Carpenter was seen rocking a chic black-and-white ensemble featuring a sheer white shirt, black tie, and a short black skirt paired with see-through leggings.
Matching the songstress was her four-legged friend, dressed in a coordinated white shirt and black tie.
“#SabrinaCarpenter beams with joy as she leaves dinner at Alba in Los Angeles, toasting her new album Man’s Best Friend while carrying her adorable pup. Together, they light up the night in matching Thom Browne black tie outfits,” captioned the outlet.
Fans reaction:
Overjoyed to see the photos, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans couldn’t help but swoon over their favorite artist and her adorable furry companion.
“The ties are so cute,” sweetly wrote one, while another stated, “Perfect.”
A third gushed, “Ugggh she’s so beautiful.”
“The matching ties,” one more swooned.
Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend:
Man’s Best Friend is Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, which was released on Friday, August 29, 2025.
The album comprises 12 songs plus one bonus track in the LP special edition.