Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter and her adorable pup steal spotlight during new LA outing

The ‘Tears’ hitmaker was spotted in matching tie outfit with her puppy in Los Angeles after ‘Man’s Best Friend’ release

Sabrina Carpenter and her adorable pup steal spotlight during new LA outing
Sabrina Carpenter and her adorable pup steal spotlight during new LA outing

Turning heads and sparking frenzy is second nature to Sabrina Carpenter!

Just a day after the release of her smash hit seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, the Tears hitmaker stole the spotlight in Los Angeles with her adorable puppy.

Accompanied by her adorable pup for a cozy dinner at Italian restaurant Alba, the Espresso crooner stepped out in a perfectly coordinated outfit that matched her furry companion, sparking a wave of delight among fans.

In a carousel of photos shared by Backgrid on Instagram on Saturday, August 30, Carpenter was seen rocking a chic black-and-white ensemble featuring a sheer white shirt, black tie, and a short black skirt paired with see-through leggings.

Matching the songstress was her four-legged friend, dressed in a coordinated white shirt and black tie.

“#SabrinaCarpenter beams with joy as she leaves dinner at Alba in Los Angeles, toasting her new album Man’s Best Friend while carrying her adorable pup. Together, they light up the night in matching Thom Browne black tie outfits,” captioned the outlet.

Fans reaction:

Overjoyed to see the photos, Sabrina Carpenter’s fans couldn’t help but swoon over their favorite artist and her adorable furry companion.

“The ties are so cute,” sweetly wrote one, while another stated, “Perfect.”

A third gushed, “Ugggh she’s so beautiful.”

“The matching ties,” one more swooned.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend:

Man’s Best Friend is Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, which was released on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The album comprises 12 songs plus one bonus track in the LP special edition.

You Might Like:

Jacob Elordi returns to spotlight after Olivia Jade Giannulli breakup

Jacob Elordi returns to spotlight after Olivia Jade Giannulli breakup
The 'Saltburn' star made a red-carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels mom's throwback look

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels mom's throwback look
'The Kardashians' star also dropped a throwback clip of her sporting the style

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner plan next move in romance with ‘loads of ideas’

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner plan next move in romance with ‘loads of ideas’
Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner announced their engagement this June after dating for over a year

Travis Kelce in talks with Hollywood producer after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce in talks with Hollywood producer after Taylor Swift engagement
The NFL star has been exploring a number of things after his engagement with the 'Lover' singer

Jessica Alba teams up with Fox TV for new mystery drama ‘Wine & Spirits’

Jessica Alba teams up with Fox TV for new mystery drama ‘Wine & Spirits’
The ‘Fantastic Four’ actress expresses being ‘really excited’ to work on Fox Entertainment Studio’s new project ‘Wine & Spirits’

Bruno Mars marks late pop legend Michael Jackson's birthday

Bruno Mars marks late pop legend Michael Jackson's birthday
The 'Smooth Criminal' crooner Michael Jackson tragically passed away in 2009

Coldplay make shocking announcement for final London concerts: ‘We’re sorry’

Coldplay make shocking announcement for final London concerts: ‘We’re sorry’
Coldplay are currently on the final leg of their Music of the Spheres concert in London, England

Sabrina Carpenter reveals how her ex-lovers feel about being in songs

Sabrina Carpenter reveals how her ex-lovers feel about being in songs
The 'Espresso' singer disclosed that her ex-lovers are 'pretty flattered' when she releases a song about them

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker take family vacation with son: See

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker take family vacation with son: See
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in 2022

Zoe Kravitz apologizes to Austin Butler after mocking his past role

Zoe Kravitz apologizes to Austin Butler after mocking his past role
Zoë Kravitz and Austin Butler are currently promoting their new movie 'Caught Stealing'

Jessica Simpson's reunion with ex Eric Johnson fuels reconciliation buzz

Jessica Simpson's reunion with ex Eric Johnson fuels reconciliation buzz
Eric Johnson and Jessica Simpson initially announced their split in January this year

Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri tear up by 6-minute ovation for ‘After the Hunt’

Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri tear up by 6-minute ovation for ‘After the Hunt’
Julia Roberts, Ayo Edebiri and Andrew Garfield attend 'After the Hunt' premiere at the Venice Film Festival