Home / Entertainment

Julia Roberts packs on rare PDA with Danny Moder after solo appearance

Julia Roberts was spotted with husband Danny Moder her solo appearance at the 'After the Hunt' Venice Film Festival

Julia Roberts packs on rare PDA with Danny Moder after solo appearance
Julia Roberts packs on rare PDA with Danny Moder after solo appearance

Julia Roberts gave fans a rare glimpse into her private life as she was spotted cozying up to husband Danny Moder in the back of a taxi, following her solo red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival.

On Friday, a photo was shared on Instagram, showing the Pretty Woman star took off her shoes and climbed into her husband's arms while gliding on the water.

In a shared snap, Roberts served looks in the same dark-hued, floor length patterned Atelier Versace gown she donned for her solo red carpet appearance at the After the Hunt Venice Film Festival premiere earlier in the day.

Her husband sported a suit while looking out the window of the water taxi.

The Notting Hill actress captioned the romantic post, “Venice (along with heart emoji).”


A shared post garnered love by stars including Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts and Sofia Vergara as they pressed “thumbs up.”

To note, the screen legend, 57, and cinematographer, 57, tied the knot in 2002 and celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in July.

The couple had their first encounter on the set of The Mexican in 2000, when Moder was working as a cameraman.

During that time, Moder was married to makeup artist Vera Steimber, while Roberts was in a relationship with Benjamin Bratt.

After their relationships ended, the couple married in a romantic, private ceremony in New Mexico on Independence Day 2002.

They later welcomed twins Phinnaeus and Hazel in 2004, and a son, Henry Daniel, in 2007.

You Might Like:

Hailey Bieber shows off fan spirit for Sabrina Carpenter with sweet gesture

Hailey Bieber shows off fan spirit for Sabrina Carpenter with sweet gesture
Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber proves she’s a Sabrina Carpenter fan through her latest update

Lady Gaga set to return at VMAs stage after 5 years

Lady Gaga set to return at VMAs stage after 5 years
Lady Gaga to perform at 2025 MTV VMAs after becoming lead nominee with 12 nods in total

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ breaks major record in 24 hours

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ breaks major record in 24 hours
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker proudly shares her huge achievement just a day after releasing new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Taylor Swift celebrates pal Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday After engagement

Taylor Swift celebrates pal Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday After engagement
Taylor Swift steps out in Nashville in to attend 30th birthday party of pal Brittany Mahomes

Lil Nas X’s dad breaks silence after rapper’s breakdown, arrest

Lil Nas X’s dad breaks silence after rapper’s breakdown, arrest
The 'HOLIDAY' rapper’s father Robert Stafford shared details of his son’s dramatic 'breakdown' and arrest in emotional new comment

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun dating? Fans slam: ‘worst two people dating’

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun dating? Fans slam: ‘worst two people dating’
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney spark dating buzz months after igniting romance rumors

Jacob Elordi returns to spotlight after Olivia Jade Giannulli breakup

Jacob Elordi returns to spotlight after Olivia Jade Giannulli breakup
The 'Saltburn' star made a red-carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival

Sabrina Carpenter and her adorable pup steal spotlight during new LA outing

Sabrina Carpenter and her adorable pup steal spotlight during new LA outing
The ‘Tears’ hitmaker was spotted in matching tie outfit with her puppy in Los Angeles after ‘Man’s Best Friend’ release

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels mom's throwback look

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels mom's throwback look
'The Kardashians' star also dropped a throwback clip of her sporting her iconic style

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner plan next move in romance with ‘loads of ideas’

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner plan next move in romance with ‘loads of ideas’
Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner announced their engagement this June after dating for over a year

Travis Kelce in talks with Hollywood producer after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce in talks with Hollywood producer after Taylor Swift engagement
The NFL star has been exploring a number of things after his engagement with the 'Lover' singer

Jessica Alba teams up with Fox TV for new mystery drama ‘Wine & Spirits’

Jessica Alba teams up with Fox TV for new mystery drama ‘Wine & Spirits’
The ‘Fantastic Four’ actress expresses being ‘really excited’ to work on Fox Entertainment Studio’s new project ‘Wine & Spirits’