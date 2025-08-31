Julia Roberts packs on rare PDA with Danny Moder after solo appearance

Julia Roberts gave fans a rare glimpse into her private life as she was spotted cozying up to husband Danny Moder in the back of a taxi, following her solo red carpet appearance at the Venice Film Festival.
On Friday, a photo was shared on Instagram, showing the Pretty Woman star took off her shoes and climbed into her husband's arms while gliding on the water.
In a shared snap, Roberts served looks in the same dark-hued, floor length patterned Atelier Versace gown she donned for her solo red carpet appearance at the After the Hunt Venice Film Festival premiere earlier in the day.
Her husband sported a suit while looking out the window of the water taxi.
The Notting Hill actress captioned the romantic post, “Venice (along with heart emoji).”
A shared post garnered love by stars including Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts and Sofia Vergara as they pressed “thumbs up.”
To note, the screen legend, 57, and cinematographer, 57, tied the knot in 2002 and celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in July.
The couple had their first encounter on the set of The Mexican in 2000, when Moder was working as a cameraman.
During that time, Moder was married to makeup artist Vera Steimber, while Roberts was in a relationship with Benjamin Bratt.
After their relationships ended, the couple married in a romantic, private ceremony in New Mexico on Independence Day 2002.
They later welcomed twins Phinnaeus and Hazel in 2004, and a son, Henry Daniel, in 2007.