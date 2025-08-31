Home / Entertainment

'Ice Age 6' gets fiery title 'Boiling Point' & 2027 release date

Disney officially announced that 'Ice Age 6' new title and the release date

The beloved prehistoric franchise is returning to the big screen, with Disney officially announcing that Ice Age 6—now titled Boiling Point—will hit theaters in 2027.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, at the Destination D23 event held in Orlando, Florida, the new sequel of Ice Age got the title, Ice Age: Boiling Point.

During the event, the theatrical release date was also announced as it is slated to release for February 5, 2027.

According to Disney, here is the film’s official logline: “Ice Age: Boiling Point is a dinosaur-and-lava-filled madcap adventure that takes Manny, Sid, Diego, Ellie, Scrat and the rest of the herd to visit never-before-seen corners of the treacherous Lost World.”

The upcoming sequel’s castmembers, who are set to lend their voices, include Ray Romano as woolly mammoth Manny, Queen Latifah as friendly mammoth Ellie, John Leguizamo as Sid the sloth, Denis Leary as smilodon Diego and Simon Pegg as weasel Buck.

In 2002, the Ice Age was first released and spanned its sequels, including The Meltdown (2006), Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009), Continental Drift (2012) and Collision Course (2016).

The second of two movies mentioned grossed nearly $409 million worldwide.

Franchise expansions include The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild (2022) and the Disney+ series Ice Age: Scrat Tales (2022).

