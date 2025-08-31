Home / Entertainment

Lil Nas X’s dad breaks silence after rapper’s breakdown, arrest

The 'HOLIDAY' rapper’s father Robert Stafford shared details of his son’s dramatic 'breakdown' and arrest in emotional new comment

Lil Nas X’s dad breaks silence after rapper’s breakdown and arrest
Lil Nas X’s dad breaks silence after rapper’s breakdown and arrest

Lil Nas X’s father has spoken out following the rapper’s recent arrest and reported mental health struggles.

While conversing with the Sunday Times, the HOLIDAY rapper’s father Robert Stafford shared details of his son’s dramatic “breakdown” and arrest in emotional new comments.

“I went to visit him in jail, and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn’t do anything but cry,” he said.

“To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute,” Stafford continued.

He also reflected that “‘what you’re going through is normal. We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours played out in the public eye.'”

He also shared that the rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, had expressed remorse for the incident.

It occurred in Los Angeles in the early morning hours of August 21.

“When I went to visit he asked me to say, ‘tell everybody I’m sorry they saw me like that,'” Stafford mentioned, adding, “Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through.”

Last Thursday, the Atlanta-born star was filmed on Ventura Boulevard wearing only white underwear and cowboy boots, later stripping completely while rapping Nicki Minaj’s Monster lyrics and joking with bystanders.

According to public information, the officer stated that the time that witnesses notified the Los Angeles Police Department of the sighting.

The authorities reached at the scene around 5:50 a.m local time, following which, they alleged, the rapper “charged” at the officers as they attempted to detain him.

He was detained and “transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose.”

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to the charges, and after he posted $75,000 bail following spending a weekend in jail.

On Monday, he was released following a Los Angeles judge ordered him to attend rehab meetings.

You Might Like:

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ breaks major record in 24 hours

Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ breaks major record in 24 hours
The ‘Espresso’ hitmaker proudly shares her huge achievement just a day after releasing new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Taylor Swift celebrates pal Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday After engagement

Taylor Swift celebrates pal Brittany Mahomes' 30th birthday After engagement
Taylor Swift steps out in Nashville in to attend 30th birthday party of pal Brittany Mahomes

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun dating? Fans slam: ‘worst two people dating’

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun dating? Fans slam: ‘worst two people dating’
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney spark dating buzz months after igniting romance rumors

Jacob Elordi returns to spotlight after Olivia Jade Giannulli breakup

Jacob Elordi returns to spotlight after Olivia Jade Giannulli breakup
The 'Saltburn' star made a red-carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival

Sabrina Carpenter and her adorable pup steal spotlight during new LA outing

Sabrina Carpenter and her adorable pup steal spotlight during new LA outing
The ‘Tears’ hitmaker was spotted in matching tie outfit with her puppy in Los Angeles after ‘Man’s Best Friend’ release

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels mom's throwback look

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels mom's throwback look
'The Kardashians' star also dropped a throwback clip of her sporting her iconic style

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner plan next move in romance with ‘loads of ideas’

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner plan next move in romance with ‘loads of ideas’
Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner announced their engagement this June after dating for over a year

Travis Kelce in talks with Hollywood producer after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce in talks with Hollywood producer after Taylor Swift engagement
The NFL star has been exploring a number of things after his engagement with the 'Lover' singer

Jessica Alba teams up with Fox TV for new mystery drama ‘Wine & Spirits’

Jessica Alba teams up with Fox TV for new mystery drama ‘Wine & Spirits’
The ‘Fantastic Four’ actress expresses being ‘really excited’ to work on Fox Entertainment Studio’s new project ‘Wine & Spirits’

Bruno Mars marks late pop legend Michael Jackson's birthday

Bruno Mars marks late pop legend Michael Jackson's birthday
The 'Smooth Criminal' crooner Michael Jackson tragically passed away in 2009

Coldplay make shocking announcement for final London concerts: ‘We’re sorry’

Coldplay make shocking announcement for final London concerts: ‘We’re sorry’
Coldplay are currently on the final leg of their Music of the Spheres concert in London, England

Sabrina Carpenter reveals how her ex-lovers feel about being in songs

Sabrina Carpenter reveals how her ex-lovers feel about being in songs
The 'Espresso' singer disclosed that her ex-lovers are 'pretty flattered' when she releases a song about them