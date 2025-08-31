Lil Nas X’s dad breaks silence after rapper’s breakdown, arrest

Lil Nas X’s father has spoken out following the rapper’s recent arrest and reported mental health struggles.
While conversing with the Sunday Times, the HOLIDAY rapper’s father Robert Stafford shared details of his son’s dramatic “breakdown” and arrest in emotional new comments.
“I went to visit him in jail, and as soon as I walked through that door, I couldn’t do anything but cry,” he said.
“To see my baby boy on the other side of that glass. We shed tears with each other for a minute,” Stafford continued.
He also reflected that “‘what you’re going through is normal. We all have breakdowns every now and then, but the difference is, yours played out in the public eye.'”
He also shared that the rapper, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, had expressed remorse for the incident.
It occurred in Los Angeles in the early morning hours of August 21.
“When I went to visit he asked me to say, ‘tell everybody I’m sorry they saw me like that,'” Stafford mentioned, adding, “Even in that moment, he was apologizing to people for something he was going through.”
Last Thursday, the Atlanta-born star was filmed on Ventura Boulevard wearing only white underwear and cowboy boots, later stripping completely while rapping Nicki Minaj’s Monster lyrics and joking with bystanders.
According to public information, the officer stated that the time that witnesses notified the Los Angeles Police Department of the sighting.
The authorities reached at the scene around 5:50 a.m local time, following which, they alleged, the rapper “charged” at the officers as they attempted to detain him.
He was detained and “transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose.”
Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to the charges, and after he posted $75,000 bail following spending a weekend in jail.
On Monday, he was released following a Los Angeles judge ordered him to attend rehab meetings.