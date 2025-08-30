Home / Entertainment

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi channels mom's throwback look

'The Kardashians' star also dropped a throwback clip of her sporting the style


Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi recently recreated one of her mother's most famous "King Kylie" looks.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram account to share a polaroid snapshot of her mini-me, seven, sporting an orange-tinged wig.

Kylie, who is also mother to three-year-old son Aire with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, originally wore the hairpiece during her famous "King Kylie" era in 2016.

On Thursday she also dropped a throwback clip of her sporting the style for her nearly 400 million followers to reference.

Nearly ten years ago, she paired her vibrant peach-toned wig with dramatically thick eyebrows, smoky eye makeup, and plump lips.

She had launched her Kylie Lip Kits in November 2015, which started the business that would become her billion-dollar empire.

Notably, The Kardashians star’s post came after Kylie quietly celebrated her 28th birthday earlier this month with an intimate dinner attended by Hailey Bieber and other close friends.

She also posted snaps of her birthday as she can be seen blowing out cake candles while surrounded by family and friends.

Kylie captioned a post, “Best birthday ever!!!!!!! I’m so grateful to my family and friends for making this weekend so special and full of love. 28 feels so good!!!!!”

